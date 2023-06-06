Voters are Encouraged to Participate in COM Position 7 (At-Large) Trustee Runoff Election 

On Saturday, June 17 voters will have an opportunity to decide between candidates in the College of the Mainland (COM) Position 7 (At-Large) trustee runoff election. COM trustees are citizens who volunteer their time to ensure that the college meets the needs of our students and community while remaining good stewards of taxpayer dollars. These individuals serve six-year terms. As we are frequently reminded, exercising our right to vote is an important responsibility as American citizens. Voting in our great country is a privilege that is not to be taken lightly. As part of the COM community, I encourage each one of you to vote during this very important election. Registered voters that live within the COM taxing district – Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque school districts – are eligible to cast a ballot in the runoff election. There is no requirement to have previously voted in last month’s original election to participate in the runoff election.

Candidates are:

· Don Gartman

· Keith Henry

Important Voting Information:

· Early Voting Dates: June 5-9 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and June 12-13 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Election Day: June 17 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Polling Locations: For a full list of voting locations, visit www.galvestonvotes.org.

Sincerely,

Dr. Warren Nichols

President, College of the Mainland