FISD Education Foundation to host 2023 Sporting Clays Tournament on Oct. 6

By Friendswood ISD Education Foundation

The Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (FEF) is excited to host its 2023 Sporting Clays

Tournament on Friday, October 6.

The event will be held from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Greater Houston Sports Club located at

6700 McHard Rd, Houston, TX 77053. In addition to the shoot, guests will enjoy lunch, raffle

items, prizes, team flurries, games and more.

You can participate as a team, sponsor, underwriter or by purchasing raffle tickets. “Don’t miss

your shot!” Last year’s event sold out and the tournament will be capped at three courses again

this year.

Without the generous support of Sporting Clays Co-Title Sponsors, Home Bank and R-C Ranch,

as well as Event Chair, Nick Gaido, the tournament would not be possible.

Visit fef.myfisd.com/events/sporting-clays to join for a time of fellowship and friendly

competition while supporting Friendswood ISD students and teachers.