Gamma Omega Omega Chapter Celebrates Charter and Diamond Member

           Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gamma Omega Omega Chapter in La Marque recently celebrated their Charter and Diamond Member, Vera Bell Gary, for her 75th Anniversary of being in the sorority. Mrs. Gary, 97, was surprised with a large, personalized yard sign on June 4 and a parade to her home and anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 10. The Chapter’s Sisterly Relations Committee, chaired by Angela Allen; the Anniversary Parade Coordinator, Jalessa Franklin; and the History Book Committee, chaired by Attorney Nyanza Moore, coordinated the surprise celebration. Mrs. Gary was serenaded during the celebration and received special gifts, including a stunning tiara. Attorney Moore interviewed Mrs. Gary about her experiences of being in the sorority for 75 years, as well as being a Charter member of Gamma Omega Omega. The interview was recorded and will become a part of Gamma Omega Omega’s archives. The celebration ended with the singing of the sorority’s national hymn. Mrs. Gary said she was overwhelmed with joy, was truly humbled, and is sincerely and forever grateful for the kindness shown to her by her chapter members.

           Mrs. Gary was first honored as a Diamond Member during the Alpha Kappa Alpha South Central Regional Conference April 13-16, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was one of only two new Diamond Members honored from the South-Central Region (which includes Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Arkansas). She said she was treated royally while there, felt like a queen, and being recognized as a Diamond Member is one of the most memorable highlights of her long life.

           Mrs. Gary was initiated into the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Galveston on June 5, 1948. There were no Greek organizations at Prairie View College (now Prairie View A&M University) during the 1940’s when she attended.

