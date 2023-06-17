Saturday, June 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » COM Introduces Students to College Life During Early College High School Orientation
Education

COM Introduces Students to College Life During Early College High School Orientation

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Monique Sennet 

College of the Mainland Communications Officer

On Tuesday, June 13, the campus of College of the Mainland (COM) was brimming with excitement as the College hosted an orientation for nearly 150 incoming ninth-grade students of La Marque High School and Texas City High School who are participating in the newly launched Early College High School (ECHS) program. After a lively morning kickoff, ECHS students had an opportunity to see college life in action amongst their peers and fellow COM students through a series of critical thinking and problem-solving activities.

In partnership with College of the Mainland, Texas City ISD’s Early College High School program is the first of its kind in Galveston County and allows underrepresented, economically disadvantaged students the opportunity to earn an associate degree, or up to 60 hours of college credit from College of the Mainland while attending classes at their home campus in a familiar, supportive environment. Unlike other early start opportunities like dual credit and Collegiate High School, the Early College High School program is offered at no cost to students and features an additional network of guidance and support to ease the transition to college-level instruction.


“I’m the first one to go to college in my family,” said Texas City High School student Joseline Lopez. “[College] gives you more opportunities to be something.”

For many students, the program serves as an important opportunity to jumpstart their long-term educational and career goals.

“I want to have a successful career,” said Texas City High School student Jayden Davis. “After we finish here, we can get our associate degree so it can give me a boost at a good job.”

The summer orientation took place as a part of the summer bridge program for participating ECHS students to get a glimpse of college life through a variety of hands-on team building and educational activities that will prepare students for the transition to college instruction in the fall.

###

Photo: College of the Mainland hosts Early College High School students from Texas City High School and La Marque High School to get a glimpse of college life through a variety of hands-on team building and educational activities that will prepare students for the transition to college instruction in the fall.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

COM to Introduce Students to College Life Tuesday, June 13 Great Visuals...

TCISD High School Cheer Team attended camp

Santa Fe Junior High School and Santa Fe High School Cheer squads

TCISD announces new administrative hires

Graduation 2023

Voters are Encouraged to Participate in COM Position 7 (At-Large) Trustee Runoff...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close