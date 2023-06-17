COM Introduces Students to College Life During Early College High School Orientation

By Monique Sennet

College of the Mainland Communications Officer

On Tuesday, June 13, the campus of College of the Mainland (COM) was brimming with excitement as the College hosted an orientation for nearly 150 incoming ninth-grade students of La Marque High School and Texas City High School who are participating in the newly launched Early College High School (ECHS) program. After a lively morning kickoff, ECHS students had an opportunity to see college life in action amongst their peers and fellow COM students through a series of critical thinking and problem-solving activities.

In partnership with College of the Mainland, Texas City ISD’s Early College High School program is the first of its kind in Galveston County and allows underrepresented, economically disadvantaged students the opportunity to earn an associate degree, or up to 60 hours of college credit from College of the Mainland while attending classes at their home campus in a familiar, supportive environment. Unlike other early start opportunities like dual credit and Collegiate High School, the Early College High School program is offered at no cost to students and features an additional network of guidance and support to ease the transition to college-level instruction.



“I’m the first one to go to college in my family,” said Texas City High School student Joseline Lopez. “[College] gives you more opportunities to be something.”

For many students, the program serves as an important opportunity to jumpstart their long-term educational and career goals.





“I want to have a successful career,” said Texas City High School student Jayden Davis. “After we finish here, we can get our associate degree so it can give me a boost at a good job.”

The summer orientation took place as a part of the summer bridge program for participating ECHS students to get a glimpse of college life through a variety of hands-on team building and educational activities that will prepare students for the transition to college instruction in the fall.

###

Photo: College of the Mainland hosts Early College High School students from Texas City High School and La Marque High School to get a glimpse of college life through a variety of hands-on team building and educational activities that will prepare students for the transition to college instruction in the fall.