Astros (Still) On the Road Again

At some point, the Astros will come home and play at Minute Maid Park. In the meantime, make sure you have coffee ready for Friday and Saturday mornings

Wednesday: Need baseball to occupy your afternoon? The Astros have you covered during the finale of a two-game set at the Rockies starting with the pregame show at 1:30pm. The game gets going at 2:10pm.

Thursday: The Astros will spend the weekend facing an Athletics team that sports the worst record in baseball. The opening game of the series starts at 8:40pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 8:00pm.

Friday: It’s another 8:40pm start for the Astros and Athletics. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

Saturday: Gametime for the Astros and Athletics will be earlier with an 8:07pm start. That means AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air with the pregame show at 7:30pm.