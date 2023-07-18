Thursday, July 20, 2023
Astros (Still) On the Road Again

by Brandon Williams
At some point, the Astros will come home and play at Minute Maid Park. In the meantime, make sure you have coffee ready for Friday and Saturday mornings 

Wednesday: Need baseball to occupy your afternoon? The Astros have you covered during the finale of a two-game set at the Rockies starting with the pregame show at 1:30pm. The game gets going at 2:10pm.

Thursday: The Astros will spend the weekend facing an Athletics team that sports the worst record in baseball. The opening game of the series starts at 8:40pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 8:00pm.

Friday: It’s another 8:40pm start for the Astros and Athletics. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

Saturday: Gametime for the Astros and Athletics will be earlier with an 8:07pm start. That means AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

