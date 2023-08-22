Football Season is Here. Rejoice!

King Football returns to high schools across Texas on Tuesday with the beginning of the regular season. Everyone is 0-0 and hopes to reach Arlington for December’s state finals, so enjoy. The schedule also has a host of volleyball along with tennis, water polo and cross country, and there’s still the Astros bidding for a playoff spot.

Wednesday: Clear Brook’s water polo team is in action when the Wolverines host Spring Woods. The girls start at 5:30pm, with the boys going at 6:45pm.

The Astros continue their series against the Red Sox with a 7:10pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Clear Springs’ volleyball team heads to Austin to participate in the annual VolleyPalooza Tournament that will run through Saturday.

Clear Falls and Alvin will co-host the Ben Garcia Memorial water polo tournament, a three-day event that will also include Clear Brook and Clear Creek.

Afternoon baseball awaits the Red Sox and Astros in the conclusion of their four-game series at Minute Maid Park. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show that leads into the 1:10pm start.

Friday: The first Friday of high school football starts with Dobie at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Pearland, Atascocita at Dickinson, Texas City at Friendswood, and Galveston Ball at La Marque (Clear Live Media telecast; Victory Sportsnet radio) each kicking off at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock hosts Refugio and Santa Fe at Fort Bend Kempner both start 7:30pm.

In high school volleyball, Hitchcock and La Marque will take part in the Spartan Tournament at Stafford. Meanwhile, Galveston Ball at Pasadena Memorial starts at 4:30pm, Cy Falls at Clear Brook gets going at 5:30pm, with Clear Creek at Klein at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Clear Falls and Texas City at Sam Rayburn finish the slate at 6:30pm.

The tennis schedule will have Clear Brook at Klein Oak, and Clear Springs at Dobie each starting at 3:00pm, while Clear Falls at Baytown Sterling starts at 3:30pm.

The cross country slate has Clear Brook at Clear Creek competing in the CCISD Meet at Heroes Park, while Clear Falls visits Pasadena Memorial.

As if the day didn’t need more on the docket, the Astros head to Detroit for a weekend set against the Tigers at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 5:00pm.

Saturday:The opening week of the high school football season wraps up with Clear Creek at Kingwood at 6:00pm while Clear Springs visits state powerhouse Katy at 7:30pm.

The Astros continue their series at the Tigers at 5:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the coverage at 4:30pm with the pregame show.

The Cowboys close out their preseason schedule when they visit the Raiders at 7:00pm.