Friendswood Water Polo Opens With Pair of Tourney Wins

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

The Friendswood High School (FHS) girls and boys water polo teams made a splash as they commenced their seasons with an outstanding performance at the Ascension Tournament in Alvin and the CCISD Tourney at Clear Creek ISD Schools on Aug. 10-12.

Under the leadership of head coach Craig Sikkema, the FHS water polo teams showcased their camaraderie in a series of exhilarating matches in the Ascension Tournament. The girls’ team emerged as an unstoppable force, clinching victory in all four of their games against Deer Park, Alvin, Pearland, and Clear Falls, to remain undefeated. Spearheaded by captain Emmie Ratcliff, the ladies demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork.

The boys’ team, led by captain Paul Podrebarac, faced a challenging tournament, finishing with a record of 1-3. Despite the initial setback, the boys exhibited unwavering determination and an eagerness to improve as the season unfolds.

Continuing their remarkable journey, both teams shone brightly at the Clear Creek ISD tournament. The girls finished with a commendable record of 3-2 and secured the top spot in the silver bracket. Notably, they tallied an impressive 40 goals in their final two games while conceding only eight. On the other hand, the boys’ team achieved redemption, concluding with a record of 4-1 in the tournament, thereby elevating their season record to 5-4. Their performance led them to clinch the first position in the gold bracket, with a nail-biting final game that ended 8-6.

The teams’ next challenge will be against Westside on Monday, Aug. 21, with the girls’ match beginning at 6:00 PM and the boys’ match at 7:00 PM, both held at Friendswood High School. This anticipated matchup holds a special twist, as Coach Sikkema’s son leads the Westside team.

As the season progresses, the FHS water polo teams are set to participate in the upcoming Purple Monkey Tournament Aug. 24-26. On Aug. 24, both girls and boys teams will vie for victory on their home turf, with subsequent matches held at various area pools. Additionally, the teams’ first district game against Galveston Ball is scheduled for Sept. 5 at their home pool, with the girls’ game starting at 5pm and the boys’ at 6pm.

The FHS girls water polo team members are Lacey Drouet, Kate Duggleby, Cadence Capehart, Molly Fruehan, Julia Rupp, Peyton Robbins, Madeline Long, Kaley Barden, Emmie Ratcliff, Erin Voelker, Paige McCray, Brooke Hubenak, Nicole Medina, and Addisyn Pendle. The boys team members include: Nash Baker, Paul Podrebarac, James Saul, Cort Koester, Lane Jordon, Noah Givens, Thomas Sinclair, Cooper Barden, Darius Patterson, Ryan Cockerham, Simon Kinsworthy, Jackson Lewis, and Joshua Geno.

Assisting Head Coach Craig Sikkema are Crissy Kemp and Shawna Lewis, contributing to the teams’ collective achievements.