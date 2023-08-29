Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau to host annual gathering
Business

Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau to host annual gathering

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

It’s time once again in Brazoria and Galveston Counties to map the future of agriculture for the coming year. Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau (CFB) will host its county convention at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 21.

“Our county convention is an opportunity for members to get to know one another and their county Farm Bureau Board of Directors, as well as discuss issues facing agriculture. The gathering is an opportunity for members to have a voice in charting the future of our county Farm Bureau for the upcoming year,“ Charles LeCompte, Brazoria-Galveston CFB president, said.

Brazoria-Galveston CFB will craft policy resolutions to guide the organization in 2024 and elect leaders to represent Brazoria and Galveston County farmers, ranchers and business owners.

This year’s guest speaker will be Deana Fuchs, the CFB Ag Programs Coordinator, who will be discussing the CFB’s educational programs.

Voting delegates will also be selected to represent Brazoria and Galveston Counties at the Texas Farm Bureau annual meeting in December.

The Brazoria-Galveston CFB county convention will be held at El Patio Tex-Mex Restaurant located at 100 W. Magnolia in Angleton. Dinner is free for all Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau members. Seating is limited to the first 100 members so an RSVP is required no later than September 15. Please contact Deana Fuchs at 979-849-9331 or deana.fuchs16@gmail.com to RSVP.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

New online tool aims to close skills gap

Modern Car Features Drivers Love 

Galveston Women’s Conference to Honor Outstanding “Ann McLeod Moody” Women of the...

Remote Viewing: The Post Closes Its Doors – (But We’re Still Publishing!)

Nina and Her Retirement Boat

Cooling Down with a La Marque Tradition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close