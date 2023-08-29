Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau to host annual gathering

It’s time once again in Brazoria and Galveston Counties to map the future of agriculture for the coming year. Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau (CFB) will host its county convention at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 21.

“Our county convention is an opportunity for members to get to know one another and their county Farm Bureau Board of Directors, as well as discuss issues facing agriculture. The gathering is an opportunity for members to have a voice in charting the future of our county Farm Bureau for the upcoming year,“ Charles LeCompte, Brazoria-Galveston CFB president, said.

Brazoria-Galveston CFB will craft policy resolutions to guide the organization in 2024 and elect leaders to represent Brazoria and Galveston County farmers, ranchers and business owners.

This year’s guest speaker will be Deana Fuchs, the CFB Ag Programs Coordinator, who will be discussing the CFB’s educational programs.

Voting delegates will also be selected to represent Brazoria and Galveston Counties at the Texas Farm Bureau annual meeting in December.

The Brazoria-Galveston CFB county convention will be held at El Patio Tex-Mex Restaurant located at 100 W. Magnolia in Angleton. Dinner is free for all Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau members. Seating is limited to the first 100 members so an RSVP is required no later than September 15. Please contact Deana Fuchs at 979-849-9331 or deana.fuchs16@gmail.com to RSVP.