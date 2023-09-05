Signs of Pain in Pets 

Pets and even wild animals can convey sentiments in various ways. It’s human nature to want to assume that the passing glances of a puppy are looks of deep love – and they very well may be. Animals may convey various emotions through their behavior, but when it comes to being in pain, they may not show it readily. In the wild, animals hide pain as a survival instinct. Pain can give the perception that an animal is weaker and therefore an easier target for predators. Since pets can conceal pain well, pet owners should familiarize themselves with reading the subtle indicators that suggest something is amiss. PetMD, Sears Veterinary Hospital and VetsNow note the following are seven signs pets could be in pain.

1. Grumpy temperament: Does your typically amiable pet suddenly want nothing to do with you? Is he or she more aggressive or shying away from your touch? Pain can turn a happy-go-lucky pet into one that is much more moody and resistant to human interaction.

2. Excessive behaviors: A pet in pain may lick or scratch a specific area. Cats may howl or meow frequently.

3. Accidents: Pets who are in pain could forget some of their overtraining. Cats may urinate outside of the litter box, while dogs may have accidents indoors.

4. Reduced appetite: Being in pain or ill may reduce the desire to eat or drink in some pets. Pets who have dental issues may be even more reluctant to eat because chewing triggers the pain.

5. Difficulties lying down or standing up: Pain that originates from injuries or arthritis can make it challenging for pets to sit, stand or lie down easily. Limping or having trouble walking are some additional indicators of injury or arthritis.

6. Changes in body posture: Most pet owners have a good idea of what their animals look like when they are relaxed and in good health. A pet who is hunched or especially rigid, or one hanging his or her head, could be masking pain.

7. Agitation or restlessness: Some pets cannot get settled when they’re in pain. They may pace the house or not lie down long enough to get adequate rest.

Pet owners who spend enough time with their pets should be able to recognize a few signs that something is amiss and potentially indicative of an animal in pain. When such indicators present, schedule a visit with a veterinarian promptly to get to the root of the problem.