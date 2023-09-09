Veterans Corner: Duke Plants Forward March Flag in La Marque

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

A few weeks ago I wrote about September being Veterans STAND DOWN (SD) Month.

One of the biggest focus points of preventing or overcoming veteran homelessness is gainful & substantial employment challenges, which STAND DOWNS help to tackle.

Our Houston Metro SD 2023 was successfully held this past Friday and I’ll be following up next week with pictures, updates and a special SD announcement concerning Galveston County specifically, in 2024. But, no need to wait until 2024 because local assistance is available now!

Veterans and spouses, if you’re in the market for new job opportunities and need a lending hand – meet military spouse & employment recruiter, Jeanette Duke of La Marque. She’s the Military Outreach Director & Recruiter at Forward March, Inc.

Jeanette is a “proud military wife and mother of four amazing children”.

Once her kids reached school age, she further challenged herself and successfully so, becoming the first person in her family to obtain a college degree. She did so, right here in Galveston County at College of the Mainland.

She now has a fulfilling career that allows her to give personal, caring support to others who are on their own professional journeys.

At Forward March, Inc., military veterans & spouses are connected to great careers with partnering employers via a recruitment system. The dual function of 3rd party recruitment qualifies workforce seeking parties, streamlining the job hunt for the employee as well as allowing the prospective employer to attract, hire and retain top talent from within the veteran community. With over 35 years of national experience, FMI connects job seeking vets to premier employers such as Accenture, Harley-Davidson, and Union Pacific, to name a few. The industries available range from healthcare, retail to aviation and more.

Some of Jeanette’s partners include DOD’s Military Spouse Employment Sponsorship, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, US Army Reserve’s P3, Texas Veterans Commission, Goodwill Charities and numerous others from all over the nation including but not limited to Florida, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth.

All career services provided by FMI to veterans, military spouses, family members and transitioning active duty personnel is FREE.

She’s here to help you, veterans (and spouses), so be sure to reach out to this dedicated professional to find out about all the resources & opportunities her company has to offer in the way of gainful & substantial employment

.

You can reach her at FMI by calling:

Jeanette Duke, Military Outreach Director & Recruitment

888-723-6223, extension 267.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.