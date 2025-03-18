Home NewsCommunityVeterans Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Announces 14 New Participating Lenders Added to Veterans Housing Assistance Program
Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Announces 14 New Participating Lenders Added to Veterans Housing Assistance Program

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce the VLB added 14 new home lenders in the last two weeks to the VLB Veterans Housing Assistance Program (VHAP). The addition of 14 new lenders means the VLB has now established relationships with more than 80 lenders to help Veterans with financing options.

“Serving our men and women in uniform is one of our highest priorities at the Veterans Land Board,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Just last year, the VLB helped more than 1,000 Texas Veterans purchase a new home. We are thrilled to add 14 additional lenders to the VLB Veterans Housing Assistance Program, allowing us to continue making the dream of home ownership a reality for Veterans and their families.”

Earlier this year, Commissioner Buckingham announced the VLB approved an increase for the VLB home loan amount up to $806,500 on a fixed-rate loan for 15, 20, 25, or 30-year terms*. Veterans with a VA service-connected disability rating of 30% or greater qualify for a discounted interest rate.

Eligible Texas Veterans and Military Members who are interested in purchasing a home using VLB’s VHAP will work with one of our participating home loan lenders. With more than 80 lenders listed online, interested Veterans can click the button below to search for a lender by county. If a Veteran cannot find a lender listed in their county, they are welcome to select one in a different county. We suggest searching the larger counties, such as Travis, Bexar, Harris, Tarrant, Dallas, etc., where many lenders will be listed:


VLB VHAP Lenders by County

Our lenders will assist Veterans with all aspects of the home-buying process, including the Certification of Eligibility application process (to verify they can use VLB’s VHAP), getting pre-approved for the home loan, and all the final loan paperwork for a VA, FHA, or Conventional loan. Interest rates the lenders offer may change each Friday after 5 p.m. and are valid for the following week.

For more information on VLB home loans, rates, lenders and more, please click the button below:


VLB Home Loan Information

Veterans with questions are encouraged to call our call center for more information at 1-800-252-8387 or by emailing us at VLBinfo@glo.texas.gov.

*All VLB interest rates and available discounts are subject to change at any time. All VLB loans are subject to credit approval.

