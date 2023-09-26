Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Food

A Unique & Tasty Take on Pork 

by Brandon Williams
Few foods boast the versatility of pork. Pork can be grilled, smoked, slow cooked, fried, or baked, and professional and amateur chefs alike know there’s no end to the recipes where pork is the main attraction.

Cultures across the globe feature pork in their native cuisines, which means it’s possible to go anywhere in the world and enjoy a new and delicious pork dish. This recipe for “Matambre de Cerdo (Stuffed Pork Tenderloin)” from James Campbell Caruso’s “España: Exploring the Flavors of Spain” (Gibbs Smith) showcases a Spanish take on pork. The recipe might provide insight into Spanish cuisine for those who have never been to Spain, while those who have might be instantly transported back to southwestern Europe with their first delicious bite.

Matambre de Cerdo

(Stuffed Pork Tenderloin) Serves 4

2 pork tenderloins, trimmed of fat

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, slivered

1/2 cup finely diced jamón serrano

4 cups diced mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped sage

1/2 cup Spanish white wine

Heat the oven to 350 F. Open the tenderloins with a full-length cut that goes about 3/4 of the way through the meat. Flatten out the tenderloin and season it on both sides with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet, and sauté the onion and garlic on medium heat for 12 minutes. Add the jamón, mushrooms, parsley, and sage; continue cooking for 20 minutes. Add the wine and cook for 5 more minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Spread the mixture over the flattened tenderloin. Roll the tenderloin around the filling and set it on a sheet pan with the seam side down. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cut into 1-inch slices. Serve 2 slices per plate. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

