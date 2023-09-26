A Unique & Tasty Take on Pork 

Few foods boast the versatility of pork. Pork can be grilled, smoked, slow cooked, fried, or baked, and professional and amateur chefs alike know there’s no end to the recipes where pork is the main attraction.

Cultures across the globe feature pork in their native cuisines, which means it’s possible to go anywhere in the world and enjoy a new and delicious pork dish. This recipe for “Matambre de Cerdo (Stuffed Pork Tenderloin)” from James Campbell Caruso’s “España: Exploring the Flavors of Spain” (Gibbs Smith) showcases a Spanish take on pork. The recipe might provide insight into Spanish cuisine for those who have never been to Spain, while those who have might be instantly transported back to southwestern Europe with their first delicious bite.

Matambre de Cerdo

(Stuffed Pork Tenderloin) Serves 4

2 pork tenderloins, trimmed of fat

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, slivered

1/2 cup finely diced jamón serrano

4 cups diced mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped sage

1/2 cup Spanish white wine

Heat the oven to 350 F. Open the tenderloins with a full-length cut that goes about 3/4 of the way through the meat. Flatten out the tenderloin and season it on both sides with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet, and sauté the onion and garlic on medium heat for 12 minutes. Add the jamón, mushrooms, parsley, and sage; continue cooking for 20 minutes. Add the wine and cook for 5 more minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Spread the mixture over the flattened tenderloin. Roll the tenderloin around the filling and set it on a sheet pan with the seam side down. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cut into 1-inch slices. Serve 2 slices per plate.