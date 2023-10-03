Astros Await Divisional Round Foe 

After winning the American League West Division title, the Astros were able to earn a bye in the Wild Card and will open the Divisional Round on Saturday. Meanwhile, they’ll wait to see if they’ll face either the Toronto Blue Jays or Minnesota Twins.

Wednesday: Texas City’s Robinson Stadium is the site for fall baseball as the Stingarees host Pasadena Memorial at 5:00pm.

Thursday: Texas City will host the October Classic cross-country meet at Rainbow Park beginning at 8:00am. La Marque will be among the other schools participating.

Friday: A busy high school football schedule will have Clear Brook at Clear Lake (Veterans Memorial), Dickinson at Clear Falls (Challenger/Columbia), Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Fulshear at Friendswood (Clear Life Media Game of the Week), Houston Austin at Galveston Ball, Sweeny at La Marque, Santa Fe at Nederland, and Texas City at Fort Bend Marshall beginning at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Yoakum kicks off at 7:30pm.

In high school volleyball, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball starts at 4:15pm, followed by Angleton at Friendswood at 4:30pm. Sweeny at La Marque is at 5:00pm, with Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Springs at 6:00pm.

The high school tennis slate has Clear Springs at Fort Bend Clements and Friendswood at Clear Brook at 3:00pm. Clear Creek at Pearland begins at 3:15pm.

Saturday: Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series begins as the Astros will face the winner of the AL Wild Card series between the Blue Jays at Twins. Start time at Minute Maid Park is TBA, as is the network broadcasting it.

The college football schedule kicks off with #12 Oklahoma vs. #3 Texas at the Cotton Bowl (KTRK13) at 11:00am, followed by #11 Alabama at Texas A&M (KHOU11) at 2:30pm. Houston Christian at Nicholls (ESPN+) and Northwestern State at Lamar (ESPN+) both kick off at 3:00pm. Connecticut at Rice (ESPN+) is at 4:00pm, with Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View beginning at 6:00pm. Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN2) is at 7:00pm, while Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech wraps up the day at 8:00pm.