Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Astros Await Divisional Round Foe 

by Brandon Williams
After winning the American League West Division title, the Astros were able to earn a bye in the Wild Card and will open the Divisional Round on Saturday. Meanwhile, they’ll wait to see if they’ll face either the Toronto Blue Jays or Minnesota Twins.

Wednesday: Texas City’s Robinson Stadium is the site for fall baseball as the Stingarees host Pasadena Memorial at 5:00pm.

Thursday: Texas City will host the October Classic cross-country meet at Rainbow Park beginning at 8:00am. La Marque will be among the other schools participating.

Friday: A busy high school football schedule will have Clear Brook at Clear Lake (Veterans Memorial), Dickinson at Clear Falls (Challenger/Columbia), Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Fulshear at Friendswood (Clear Life Media Game of the Week), Houston Austin at Galveston Ball, Sweeny at La Marque, Santa Fe at Nederland, and Texas City at Fort Bend Marshall beginning at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock at Yoakum kicks off at 7:30pm.

In high school volleyball, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball starts at 4:15pm, followed by Angleton at Friendswood at 4:30pm. Sweeny at La Marque is at 5:00pm, with Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Springs at 6:00pm.

The high school tennis slate has Clear Springs at Fort Bend Clements and Friendswood at Clear Brook at 3:00pm. Clear Creek at Pearland begins at 3:15pm.

Saturday: Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series begins as the Astros will face the winner of the AL Wild Card series between the Blue Jays at Twins. Start time at Minute Maid Park is TBA, as is the network broadcasting it. 

The college football schedule kicks off with #12 Oklahoma vs. #3 Texas at the Cotton Bowl (KTRK13) at 11:00am, followed by #11 Alabama at Texas A&M (KHOU11) at 2:30pm. Houston Christian at Nicholls (ESPN+) and Northwestern State at Lamar (ESPN+) both kick off at 3:00pm. Connecticut at Rice (ESPN+) is at 4:00pm, with Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View beginning at 6:00pm. Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN2) is at 7:00pm, while Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech wraps up the day at 8:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

