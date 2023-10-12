Friday, October 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » 1867 Annual Historical Celebration, on Saturday October 14, 2023
Community

1867 Annual Historical Celebration, on Saturday October 14, 2023

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

1867 Annual Historical Celebration, on Saturday October 14, 2023. 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. 117 Bell Street, Historic District, West Texas City! Events include a Historical program, Children games, and music, food and arts and craft, raffle etc. As well as free tours of the Bell House Museum and Historical Family Home of Frank & Olli Caldwell Bell. Free Vender space available to all participants. For more information call Vera at 409-935-5219 or Charlesa at 409-939-2111.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

C is For Cookie

Maca Offers Insight into Galveston’s Ghostly Past Through Books and Tours

Salvation Army Galveston County Announces 2023 Angel Tree Registration 

Coffee with a Cop event that was held at The Art of...

Scholarship Opportunities Available Through Texas Match the Promise Foundation

Madison’s Journey to Nationals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close