1867 Annual Historical Celebration, on Saturday October 14, 2023. 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. 117 Bell Street, Historic District, West Texas City! Events include a Historical program, Children games, and music, food and arts and craft, raffle etc. As well as free tours of the Bell House Museum and Historical Family Home of Frank & Olli Caldwell Bell. Free Vender space available to all participants. For more information call Vera at 409-935-5219 or Charlesa at 409-939-2111.
1867 Annual Historical Celebration, on Saturday October 14, 2023
115