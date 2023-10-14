Saturday, October 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Celebrating 40 Years of Granting Wishes
Inspirations

Celebrating 40 Years of Granting Wishes

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

With 40 years of connecting our region’s grievously ill children and young people with their wishes accomplished, Make-A-Wish of Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana will be hosting its first gala.

Over 10,000 wishes have been granted by the region’s Make-A-Wish chapter. Examples of wishes might be to attend a professional sporting event to become a police officer for a day. 

If the child can wish it, the foundation might be able to grant the wish. The foundation is, after all, not able to fly a child to the moon that would — yet. Right now, there are at least 30 children on the list from Galveston County whose wishes are in line to be granted, according to staff at the chapter that includes the county. 

May 3, 2024 is the day of the chapter’s 40th anniversary gala, which will be held in Houston. Preparations are underway to celebrate its 40 years, to honor the regional support that has been given and to raise funds to keep on granting wishes.

More details about the Wish Ball, including entertainment and ticket sales information and and sponsorship opportunities, are available through the galawebsite: www.wishballhouston.org

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Brenda and the Bible: Somewhere Over the Rainbow

WWII Vet Receives Over 7,200 Cards on 100th Birthday

It’s never too late to learn new things

Brenda & the Bible: Bugged About Something

Spiritual Stubbornness

Brenda and the Bible: Make a Move & Live

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close