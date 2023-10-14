Celebrating 40 Years of Granting Wishes

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With 40 years of connecting our region’s grievously ill children and young people with their wishes accomplished, Make-A-Wish of Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana will be hosting its first gala.

Over 10,000 wishes have been granted by the region’s Make-A-Wish chapter. Examples of wishes might be to attend a professional sporting event to become a police officer for a day.

If the child can wish it, the foundation might be able to grant the wish. The foundation is, after all, not able to fly a child to the moon that would — yet. Right now, there are at least 30 children on the list from Galveston County whose wishes are in line to be granted, according to staff at the chapter that includes the county.

May 3, 2024 is the day of the chapter’s 40th anniversary gala, which will be held in Houston. Preparations are underway to celebrate its 40 years, to honor the regional support that has been given and to raise funds to keep on granting wishes.

More details about the Wish Ball, including entertainment and ticket sales information and and sponsorship opportunities, are available through the galawebsite: www.wishballhouston.org