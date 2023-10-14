Saturday, October 14, 2023
Education

Through intern scholarship program, 6 Hawks receive aid for internships

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Internships are vital to the success of both university students and the companies that will someday employ them, as students get the opportunity to apply their knowledge and competencies learned in the classroom in a real-world setting. Although most college students are ready and willing to put time and their best efforts into an internship, the majority of them can’t afford to work without pay.

“Internships are part of many degree requirements at University of Houston-Clear Lake,” said Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships Natalie Pecknold. “But not every internship provider is able to offer students pay. In order to alleviate the financial burden students might take by accepting an unpaid internship, we are now able to offer students $1,300 paid scholarships for their internships.”

Pecknold said the inaugural cohort of UH-Clear Lake fall 2023 Intern Scholarship recipients are Dominique Bell, interning at Psychology Works; Kariana Ellingsen, interning at Malaty Therapy; Millicent Hendrix, interning at the Montrose Center; Nancy Izaguirre, interning at Pasadena Independent School District on the Social Work Crisis team; Liliana Longoria, placed in Galveston I.S.D.; and Trent MacArthur, placed in Deer Park I.S.D.

Longoria, who transferred to UHCL to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education, plans to graduate in December 2023. She said her goal to become a teacher came from her own childhood experience as an undocumented student.

“I came to the U.S. from Mexico at the age of four, and I’m a DACA student,” she said. “I decided to become a teacher because when my family came here, everything was new. The only place I felt safe besides at home was in my bilingual classroom.”

She remembered feeling welcome and supported in that classroom, and she grew up knowing she wanted other children like her to feel the same. “That’s why I know the best place for me is to go back into education,” she said.

“When I got the news that I was receiving this scholarship, I teared up. Prior to receiving it, I thought about how much everything would cost, and I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” she continued. “Receiving this scholarship meant I didn’t have to worry about that; I can fully dedicate myself to becoming a better future educator.”

For Bell, who is working toward his Master of Arts in Family Therapy, the intern scholarship has made it possible for him to complete this requirement for his degree.

“I’m interning at Psychology Works in Lake Jackson, where I live,” he said. “I am blind and I’m not able to drive. I have to have someone take me wherever I’m going, and gas and food are expensive. Sometimes I’m in the office all day, and once I’m there, I can’t leave. This scholarship makes a big difference in my situation.”

He added that since he has to be driven about a half hour to get to and from his internship, the scholarship enables him to focus on completing his internship. “I am definitely going to get what I need to become a therapist when I am done,” he said. “I was very surprised and very grateful to receive the scholarship.”

Longoria said she is working with the dual-language teacher at Weis Middle School in Galveston Independent School District, her own home school district. “I’m working with the newcomer teacher, handling new, non-English speaking students,” she said. “I already have a job lined up in Weis Middle School in January of 2024. I know first hand what it’s like to be new, and I want my students to know that achieving a higher education is possible for them.”

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

