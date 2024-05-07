Finding Grace to Help in Times of Need

By Dr. William F. Holland

Some individuals are healthier than others, but the uncomfortable facts reveal the human body is generally frail and vulnerable. I occasionally joke around with my Son-in-law about him being from another planet because he says he’s never been sick, however, like the rest of us, there will come a day when something will go wrong. As a minister, I’ve seen my share of sickness and pain and it hurts me to see someone suffer. My father was a very sick man, and our family watched him go through years of agony. With my parents being faithful members of their church, they received countless thoughts and prayers for him to overcome his health problems and it was appreciated. Why was he not healed? Well, I guess that question could also be asked about millions of others since the beginning of time and the answer is always that God’s plans are perfect.

Does God hear our prayers? Of course, but just because we do not see instant results, or for that matter, any results at all does not mean He is not working behind the scenes. I believe in miracles and have personally seen them, but we also need to remember this life is only temporary and its true spiritual meaning is to develop an awareness of love, respect, and trust in the God whose love wants the best for us. He knows the future and moves according to the big picture of His agenda, as our temporal ideas and desires cannot see everything He is saving us from.

We’ve heard the old saying about how life was never promised to be a rose garden and also reminded that every rose has its thorns. If our path was smooth and we always had plenty of finances and felt wonderful every day, we would not understand what it means to desperately seek Him. There would be no passion to pray or demonstrate faith which are essential spiritual building blocks in our personal relationship with Him. You see, our heavenly Father did not intend for us to worship creation and be selfishly independent to live however we want. He desires that we worship Him as the creator and live according to His divine will. Each person is given a few years on this earth as an opportunity to intimately know Him and diligently obey Him. This includes loving everyone and allowing Him to transform and prepare us to live with Him forever.

Since Adam and Eve sinned in the garden and our fellowship with God was broken, mankind needed a Savior to restore our identity with Him and this is why Jesus Christ came to be that blood sacrifice. By His stripes, we are healed. Along with the curses on the atmosphere and the plants, our DNA is hindered by imperfections and susceptible to abnormalities and disease. These weaknesses remind us to keep focusing on the promises of God’s word and that listening and following His voice is our greatest privilege. If you or a loved one is facing a serious illness, may you lay your burdens and worries at the feet of Jesus. His truth can fill us with peace and hope and give us the strength to believe that Christ knows exactly what we are going through. Even as we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, having the right attitude can allow us to mount up with wings as eagles in the joys of victory as He is victorious!

Suffering cannot stop our love or keep us out of heaven. It cannot take away our contentment or erase our wonderful memories. It cannot bind our faith or destroy our confessions of confidence. It cannot steal our joy or conquer our spirit. It cannot keep us from Jesus or distinguish our hope. Hebrews chapter 4 and verse 16 promise, “Let us, therefore, come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Those who are in Christ can say with all confidence that one way or another we will be healed. Whether in this life or the next, God’s infinite compassion and mercy will one day make us whole! May you be surrounded by His glorious presence today as He imparts security and comfort into your soul. Someone remembers someone cares, your name is being whispered in someone’s prayers.

