Saturday, October 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Rep. Weber Announces the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub  
News

Rep. Weber Announces the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub  

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Southeast Texas for the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub (HyVelocity H2Hub). The Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub will receive up to $1.2 billion from DOE and stretch across the Texas coast. The hub will create approximately 45,000 direct jobs—35,000 in construction jobs and 10,000 permanent jobs.
 
“It is an exciting day for Southeast Texas as we welcome the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub to our backyard,” said Rep. Weber. “This hub, located in the energy capital of the world, will be a game-changer, harnessing our resources to produce hydrogen, reduce emissions, and create 45,000 jobs right here at home. I am heartened that the Department of Energy understands and has recognized our region’s role in powering this nation.”
 
Background: 
The Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub will help kickstart the clean hydrogen economy with its plans for large-scale hydrogen production through both natural gas with carbon capture and renewables-powered electrolysis, leveraging the Gulf Coast region’s abundant renewable energy and natural gas supply to drive down the cost of hydrogen—a crucial step to achieving market liftoff.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Seeing Double: State to See Pair of Eclipses

C is For Cookie

Veterans Corner: Honoring Honor Houston

Maca Offers Insight into Galveston’s Ghostly Past Through Books and Tours

In Memoriam

Paxton Seeking Back Pay

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close