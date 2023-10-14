Rep. Weber Announces the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub  

|Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Southeast Texas for the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub (HyVelocity H2Hub). The Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub will receive up to $1.2 billion from DOE and stretch across the Texas coast. The hub will create approximately 45,000 direct jobs—35,000 in construction jobs and 10,000 permanent jobs.
“It is an exciting day for Southeast Texas as we welcome the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub to our backyard,” said Rep. Weber. “This hub, located in the energy capital of the world, will be a game-changer, harnessing our resources to produce hydrogen, reduce emissions, and create 45,000 jobs right here at home. I am heartened that the Department of Energy understands and has recognized our region’s role in powering this nation.”
Background:
The Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub will help kickstart the clean hydrogen economy with its plans for large-scale hydrogen production through both natural gas with carbon capture and renewables-powered electrolysis, leveraging the Gulf Coast region’s abundant renewable energy and natural gas supply to drive down the cost of hydrogen—a crucial step to achieving market liftoff.
