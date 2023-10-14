SCOUTS LAUNCH DOUBLE HEADER 

LUNCHEON FEATURING HALL OF FAMER JEFF BAGWELL

AND HONORING FEDERAL JUDGE JEFF BROWN

Table Sponsorships Now Available for November 8th at Moody Gardens

Galveston – The Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (BAC) of will host the inaugural Scouts Honor Sports Lunch joining the sports and business communities to bring Scouting to more than 4,000 youth and families in Galveston and Brazoria counties November 8th at Moody Gardens. Islander and longtime voice of the Houston Astros, Bob Ford, will interview Astro’s Legend and Hall of Famer, Jeff Bagwell in an informal Q&A. U.S. District Judge and Eagle Scout Jeff Brown will be recognized as the Council’s Distinguished Citizen. The event celebrates Scouting values and youth development and highlights its impact on the community.

“We are hopeful for the future of Scouting and the Bay Area Council’s ability to deliver timeless values and meaningful experiences that unite communities, bring families together, and help young people become the very best versions of themselves,” said Charlie Tinsley, BAC Scout Executive. “This fundraiser is key to funding and growing programs offered throughout Galveston and Brazoria counties for youth of all ages and backgrounds.”

Table sponsorships are still available. To find out how to support Scouts, please contact Charlie Tinsley at charlie.tinsley@scouting.org or (409) 744-5206.

“We are honored to recognize a highly respected federal judge who has certainly made his mark in Galveston,” said Jim Ware, BAC President. “Judge Brown is not new to Scouting. A recipient of the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award from the National Eagle Scout Association, he embodies the Scout Oath and Law and demonstrates his commitment to service and leadership as a U.S. District Judge daily and more than deserving of the Distinguished Citizen award.”

Judge Brown has been the United States District Judge on Galveston Island since 2019. He previously served six years each as a justice on the Supreme Court of Texas, a justice on Texas’ Fourteenth Court of Appeals, and judge of the 55th District Court in Harris County. He received a B.A. in English from the University of Texas and his law degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Houston. A member of both the American Law Institute and ABOTA, Judge Brown is board-certified in civil trial law and has taught trial skills at the University of Houston Law Center, constitutional law at the National Judicial College, and comparative law as the Distinguished Visiting Jurist at St. Mary’s Institute on World Legal Problems in Innsbruck, Austria. He and his wife, Susannah, live in a historic home in Galveston, three blocks from the beach. They have three grown children.

Jeff Bagwell, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Astros Hall of Fame in 2019, was one of the greatest sluggers of all-time. In his current role as Senior Advisor, Ownership and Baseball Operations, Bagwell is an active member of the Baseball Operations department, directly supporting player development, scouting and talent acquisition. He is also a key advisor to both ownership and Astros General Manager Dana Brown. In his illustrious playing career with the Astros, which spanned 15 years, Bagwell hit .297 with 488 doubles, 32 triples, 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI with a .948 OPS (.408 OBP/.540 SLG) in 2,150 games. The four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner was the first player in Astros history to be named the MVP of his league (1994), as well as the first player to receive a Rookie of the Year Award (1991). Under Bagwell’s leadership, the Astros won four division titles and made the playoffs six times, reaching the National League Championship Series in 2004 and the World Series in 2005.

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 460,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.