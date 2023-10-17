Brining Back Trophies and Smiles

By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor
Miss Juneteenth Texas 2023, Madison Swain, won first runner-up in the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant, first place in talent and second place for her essay. She competed with other young ladies in Philadelphia on Saturday at the national pageant. Miss Virginia was crowned Miss Juneteenth USA.
A welcome-back celebration for Madison will be hosted October 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters at 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston.