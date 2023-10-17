Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Brining Back Trophies and Smiles

by Publisher
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Miss Juneteenth Texas 2023, Madison Swain, won first runner-up in the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant, first place in talent and second place for her essay. She competed with other young ladies in Philadelphia on Saturday at the national pageant. Miss Virginia was crowned Miss Juneteenth USA.

A welcome-back celebration for Madison will be hosted October 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the Nia Cultural Center Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters at 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston.

