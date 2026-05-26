Congratulations to LMHS Head Basketball Coach Kevin Wilcox on receiving the Chevy Spotlight Trophy for his success in taking the La Marque Cougars to the State Championship game this year. Your leadership, dedication, and passion for student-athletes continue to make an incredible impact both on and off the court.
LMHS Head Basketball Coach Kevin Wilcox on receiving the Chevy Spotlight Trophy
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Congratulations to LMHS Head Basketball Coach Kevin Wilcox on receiving the Chevy Spotlight Trophy for his success in taking the La Marque Cougars to the State Championship game this year. Your leadership, dedication, and passion for student-athletes continue to make an incredible impact both on and off the court.
Congratulations to LMHS Head Basketball Coach Kevin Wilcox on receiving the Chevy Spotlight Trophy for his success in taking the La Marque Cougars to the State Championship game this year. Your leadership, dedication, and passion for student-athletes continue to make an incredible impact both on and off the court.