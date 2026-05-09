Galveston College president receives prestigious Golden Eagle Award for lifetime of Scouting service

GALVESTON, Texas (May 6, 2026) – Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton,

Ed.D., was honored Tuesday with the Golden Eagle Award by the Scouting America

Bay Area Council during the Galveston Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen

Breakfast, held at the Moody Gardens Hotel & Convention Center in Galveston.

The award, which recognizes exceptional leadership and commitment to the values of

Scouting, was presented by Vic Pierson. In addition, State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson

presented Shelton with an official proclamation in recognition of his contributions to

youth development and community service.

“Scouting has played a foundational role in my life,” Shelton said. “I’m deeply honored to

receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to give back to an organization

that has meant so much to me, my family and to so many others.”

A lifelong advocate for Scouting, Shelton’s involvement spans more than five decades.

An Eagle Scout since 1968, he has exemplified the organization’s principles of

leadership, service and character throughout his life and career.

Over the years, Shelton has received numerous honors for his dedication, including the

District Award of Merit. In 2014, he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest

recognition a local council can bestow upon a volunteer for distinguished service.

His service to Scouting has extended across multiple councils, including leadership

roles and national representation, as well as active involvement with the Golden Spread

Council and Heart of Texas Council. His enduring commitment has helped shape

generations of young leaders while strengthening the mission of Scouting in

communities across Texas.

As president of GC, Shelton has championed student success, leadership development

and community engagement, values which are closely aligned with the ideals of

Scouting. His recognition with the Golden Eagle Award reflects not only a lifetime of

service, but also his enduring commitment to empowering others to lead with integrity

and purpose.

The prestigious honor comes as Shelton prepares to retire this summer after 19 years

at Galveston College and a distinguished career in higher education spanning five

decades. His legacy, both in education and in Scouting, will continue to shape lives and

strengthen communities for generations to come.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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CUTLINE:

Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., center, holds the Golden Eagle

Award presented to him by the Scouting America Bay Area Council on May 5, 2026,

during the Galveston Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen Breakfast at Moody

Gardens in Galveston. From left to right, GC Regents Armin Cantini and Michael B.

Hughes, Dr. Shelton’s wife, Gail Shelton, Dr. Shelton, GC Board of Regents

Chairperson Carolyn L. Sunseri, and GC Regents Mary R. Longoria and Karen F.

Flowers.