Galveston College president receives prestigious Golden Eagle Award for lifetime of Scouting service

GALVESTON, Texas (May 6, 2026) – Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton,
Ed.D., was honored Tuesday with the Golden Eagle Award by the Scouting America
Bay Area Council during the Galveston Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen
Breakfast, held at the Moody Gardens Hotel & Convention Center in Galveston.
The award, which recognizes exceptional leadership and commitment to the values of
Scouting, was presented by Vic Pierson. In addition, State Rep. Terri Leo Wilson
presented Shelton with an official proclamation in recognition of his contributions to
youth development and community service.
“Scouting has played a foundational role in my life,” Shelton said. “I’m deeply honored to
receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to give back to an organization
that has meant so much to me, my family and to so many others.”
A lifelong advocate for Scouting, Shelton’s involvement spans more than five decades.
An Eagle Scout since 1968, he has exemplified the organization’s principles of
leadership, service and character throughout his life and career.
Over the years, Shelton has received numerous honors for his dedication, including the
District Award of Merit. In 2014, he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest
recognition a local council can bestow upon a volunteer for distinguished service.
His service to Scouting has extended across multiple councils, including leadership
roles and national representation, as well as active involvement with the Golden Spread
Council and Heart of Texas Council. His enduring commitment has helped shape
generations of young leaders while strengthening the mission of Scouting in
communities across Texas.
As president of GC, Shelton has championed student success, leadership development
and community engagement, values which are closely aligned with the ideals of
Scouting. His recognition with the Golden Eagle Award reflects not only a lifetime of
service, but also his enduring commitment to empowering others to lead with integrity
and purpose.
The prestigious honor comes as Shelton prepares to retire this summer after 19 years
at Galveston College and a distinguished career in higher education spanning five
decades. His legacy, both in education and in Scouting, will continue to shape lives and
strengthen communities for generations to come.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
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CUTLINE:
Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., center, holds the Golden Eagle
Award presented to him by the Scouting America Bay Area Council on May 5, 2026,
during the Galveston Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen Breakfast at Moody
Gardens in Galveston. From left to right, GC Regents Armin Cantini and Michael B.
Hughes, Dr. Shelton’s wife, Gail Shelton, Dr. Shelton, GC Board of Regents
Chairperson Carolyn L. Sunseri, and GC Regents Mary R. Longoria and Karen F.
Flowers.