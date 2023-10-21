The City of Texas City is hosting a spooktacular Halloween Festival; join us if you dare! The event will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Nessler Center in Texas City and will be from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

There will be a trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, games, music, a costume contest and more. This is a free event, and everyone in the community is invited.

Costume Contest: 2 p.m. — Under 2 years old. 2:20 p.m. — 2-4 years old. 2:40 p.m. — 5-7 years old. 3 p.m. — 8-10 years old. For vendor application or additional info, visit www.texascitytx.gov