TWIA to Offer 2024 Budget Preview on October 31 

The TWIA Board of Directors will hold an interim meeting on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 am to review preliminary information about the Association’s 2024 budget. The meeting agenda is available on TWIA’s website. 

TWIA staff will preview the 2024 budget ahead of the Board’s December 12 meeting in Corpus Christi. The Board is expected to approve the budget at the December meeting. 

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. The public may attend and make public comments in person at TIWA’s office in Austin or virtually via Zoom. Members of the TWIA Board and staff may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube

Public Participation and Comment 

TWIA is providing three methods for stakeholders to provide public comment to the Board of Directors: 

1.) Written Public Comment 

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, October 27, to enable the Board to receive and review them before the October 31 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Board with all written comments regardless of when they are received.

Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, on its website. 

2.) Remote Verbal Public Comment via Zoom 

Individuals wishing to make verbal public comments remotely during the meeting must register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone. Please make sure you have the latest version of Zoom on your device before joining the meeting. Learn how to update to the latest version of Zoom here. 

  • You can register to attend the meeting via Zoom.
    • After registering for the meeting, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting from your preferred device. 
    • This method of comment is audio only (no video). 

3.) In-Person Verbal Public Comment at TIWA’s office in Austin 

Individuals wishing to make in-person verbal public comment must attend the Board meeting at TIWA’s office in Austin. TWIA staff will facilitate the public comment process. 

The full address of the meeting location is: 

4801 Southwest Parkway
Building One, Suite 200
Austin, TX 78735 

