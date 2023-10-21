Sunday, October 22, 2023
Water Polo

Water Polo Lady Mustangs Move on to Area Play

by Brandon Williams
The Friendswood High School girls water polo team defeated Clear Falls 16-6 in bi-district play on October 10 in Friendswood. The Lady Mustangs moved on to the area round Saturday, October 14 where they played Deer Park and won 12-6. 

Emmie Ratcliff scored her 100th goal of the season during the Clear Falls game. Congratulations Emmie! 

Unfortunately, the boys’ water polo team lost their bi-district game against Clear Falls and are out of the playoffs. The score was 18-11. The boys team had a great season! We will miss our seniors next year but are excited about the bright future for our incredibly young boys team!

The FHS water polo teams are led by Head Coach Craig Sikkema and assisted by Shawna Lewis and Crissy Kemp. Photo credits to Mr. Scott Ratcliff and Gary Podrebarac.

