One Win=World Series (But For Whom?)

We will know by Monday night at the latest as to who wins the American League title. After losing the first two games, the Astros won the next two games in the American League Championship Series leading into Friday’s pivotal Game Five in Arlington. The series shifts back to Houston for Game Six or, if necessary, Game Seven.

Sunday: Either the Rangers or Astros could be celebrating an American League championship as Game Six of the ALCS comes back to Minute Maid Park. FS1 will have the game live beginning at 7:03pm.

Monday: If Necessary, Game Seven of the ALCS is the winner-take-all against the Rangers and Astros. Both KRIV26 and FS1 will have the game live beginning at 7:03pm.

Both the Class 6A and 5A cross-country regional finals will be held at Kate Barr Rose Park on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The weather may not feel like fall, but the Texas City softball team will host fall action at Stings Field beginning at 5:00pm.

Tuesday: The final week of high school volleyball regular season play begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, and Hitchcock at Boling. La Porte at state-ranked Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Angleton, Iowa Colony at La Marque and Manvel at Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

The Class 4A cross-country regional finals will be held at the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.