Sunday, October 22, 2023
One Win=World Series (But For Whom?)

by Brandon Williams
We will know by Monday night at the latest as to who wins the American League title. After losing the first two games, the Astros won the next two games in the American League Championship Series leading into Friday’s pivotal Game Five in Arlington. The series shifts back to Houston for Game Six or, if necessary, Game Seven.

Sunday: Either the Rangers or Astros could be celebrating an American League championship as Game Six of the ALCS comes back to Minute Maid Park. FS1 will have the game live beginning at 7:03pm.

Monday: If Necessary, Game Seven of the ALCS is the winner-take-all against the Rangers and Astros. Both KRIV26 and FS1 will have the game live beginning at 7:03pm.

Both the Class 6A and 5A cross-country regional finals will be held at Kate Barr Rose Park on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The weather may not feel like fall, but the Texas City softball team will host fall action at Stings Field beginning at 5:00pm.

Tuesday: The final week of high school volleyball regular season play begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, and Hitchcock at Boling. La Porte at state-ranked Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Angleton, Iowa Colony at La Marque and Manvel at Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

The Class 4A cross-country regional finals will be held at the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

