Dickinson HS Marching Band Returns to State 

The Dickinson High School Gator Marching Band is STATE BOUND for the second consecutive year after earning second place in the UIL Area E Finals competition this past Saturday. This is the highest award the Gator band has earned at an area contest since entering 6A competition.

The band first performed in the preliminary competition Saturday afternoon, where they earned third place out of 24 bands and where one of 10 bands chosen to advance to the finals round Saturday evening. The nearly 300-member band will now perform at the UIL 6A State Marching Contest at 9 a.m. Monday, October 30 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

They will be one of 43 bands in the 6A division competing from across Texas. Fourteen bands will be chosen at the end of the preliminary competition to advance to the finals round, which will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, also at the Alamodome.

As they leave for San Antonio on Sunday, we want the band to know the entire Gator Nation community is standing behind them on their second consecutive trip to the state contest.