Saturday, October 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Dickinson HS Marching Band Returns to State 
Band

Dickinson HS Marching Band Returns to State 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Dickinson High School Gator Marching Band is STATE BOUND for the second consecutive year after earning second place in the UIL Area E Finals competition this past Saturday. This is the highest award the Gator band has earned at an area contest since entering 6A competition. 

The band first performed in the preliminary competition Saturday afternoon, where they earned third place out of 24 bands and where one of 10 bands chosen to advance to the finals round Saturday evening. The nearly 300-member band will now perform at the UIL 6A State Marching Contest at 9 a.m. Monday, October 30 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. 

They will be one of 43 bands in the 6A division competing from across Texas. Fourteen bands will be chosen at the end of the preliminary competition to advance to the finals round, which will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, also at the Alamodome. 

As they leave for San Antonio on Sunday, we want the band to know the entire Gator Nation community is standing behind them on their second consecutive trip to the state contest.

The community is invited to come and see the band perform, “Infinite Ocean,” at a special sendoff performance at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, October 29 in Sam Vitanza Stadium. Following the public performance, the band will pack up and leave DHS at 4 p.m. The community is encouraged to line FM 517 to cheer for the band as they leave DHS and travel down FM 517 to I-45.  For those unable to make the trip to San Antonio, you can still watch their amazing performance online through the NFHS Network website. There is a charge to view it online.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

SFISD Band member Patrick Hayes won Gold Medal

Clear Brook Drumline who placed 9th

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close