Defending state champion Hitchcock begins the 2023-24 boys’ basketball season as the top team in Class 3A. The Bulldogs finished 31-7 last season, winning their last 22 games on the way to capturing the state crown. The Bulldogs are the area’s only boys’ team ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason top 25; in girls’ basketball, Clear Brook is ranked 24th in Class 6A, while Hitchcock is ranked 25th in Class 3A.
