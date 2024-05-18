Let’s give a round of applause to the Texas City High School Indoor Percussion team for their recognition by the TCISD Board of Trustees at their May meeting. Their outstanding 2nd place finish at the TCGC Percussion State Championships is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Kudos to the students for their remarkable performance. Special thanks to Percussion Director Benjamin Guillotte and the entire support team for their guidance and commitment.
Texas City High School Indoor Percussion team
