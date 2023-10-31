Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Former LM Grad Interested in Astros Managerial Role

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

The search for a replacement for Astros manager Dusty Baker just might have a very local twist.

La Marque graduate Jeff Banister, currently serving in his first year as bench coach for the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, has expressed interest in interviewing to become the next Astros manager after Baker announced his retirement last week. 

“It would be another one of those pinch yourself moments to have an opportunity like that,” said Banister prior to Game One of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, whom Banister managed from 2015-18.

Banister, who also played baseball at the University of Houston, appeared in one game with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1991, recording a hit in his only Major League at-bat. After retiring from the game in 1993, Banister became a minor league and major league field coordinator for the Pirates through 2010 before becoming the team’s bench coach through 2014.

Named the manager of the Rangers in 2015, Banister led the franchise to American League West Division championships in 2015 and 2016 but lost both times to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series. After seasons of 78-84 and 64-88 in 2017 and 2018, Banister was replaced in Texas, but returned to work with the Pirates, where he remained until being let go during the pandemic of 2020.

Banister did interview for the Astros managerial position in 2014 before the team selected A.J. Hinch, who guided the team to the 2017 World Series championship and the American League crown in 2019 before he was fired due to his part in the team’s signal stealing scandal.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

