Hoops Highlights Busy Start of Week 

The homecoming of a pair of Galveston Ball alums opens the start of a new week, which will also include girls high school basketball, boys’ hoops scrimmages and the Rockets continuing their seven-game homestand. There’s also swimming and golf to help balance out the schedule.

Sunday: The Texans host the Buccaneers, who will have Galveston Ball alums Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum on the roster, beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the broadcast.

Longstanding NFC East rivals collide as the Cowboys visit the Eagles in the Fox Game of the Week. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25pm.

Monday: Galveston Ball’s girls’ golf team hosts a meet at Moody Gardens that will include the likes of Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City.

The Rockets host the Kings at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The girls’ high school basketball schedule begins at 7:00pm with La Porte at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Angleton, Clear Springs at Kingwood, Tomball Memorial at Dickinson, Friendswood at Cypress Lakes, Aldine Eisenhower at Galveston Ball, and state-ranked Hitchcock at Santa Fe. State-ranked Clear Brook at Fulshear starts at 7:15pm.

Boys’ high school basketball scrimmages include Clear Brook’s team scrimmage and Clear Creek at Strake Jesuit each starting at 4:00pm. Clear Falls at Dawson, Friendswood, Katy Taylor at Clear Springs tri-scrimmage, Dickinson’s team scrimmage and Santa Fe at Alvin have each not announced times for their scrimmages.

The high school golf schedule will have Clear Springs’ boys among the teams competing at Lake Windcreast/Margaritaville, while Texas City’s boys’ host a meet a Bayou Golf Club.

Texas City will be among four teams taking part in a swim meet at La Porte Natatorium. The Stings will also be joined by the host Bulldogs along with Baytown and Barbers Hill.