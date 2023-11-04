Saturday, November 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Hoops Highlights Busy Start of Week 
Sports

Hoops Highlights Busy Start of Week 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The homecoming of a pair of Galveston Ball alums opens the start of a new week, which will also include girls high school basketball, boys’ hoops scrimmages and the Rockets continuing their seven-game homestand. There’s also swimming and golf to help balance out the schedule.

Sunday: The Texans host the Buccaneers, who will have Galveston Ball alums Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum on the roster, beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the broadcast.

Longstanding NFC East rivals collide as the Cowboys visit the Eagles in the Fox Game of the Week. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25pm. 

Monday: Galveston Ball’s girls’ golf team hosts a meet at Moody Gardens that will include the likes of Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Texas City.

The Rockets host the Kings at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The girls’ high school basketball schedule begins at 7:00pm with La Porte at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Angleton, Clear Springs at Kingwood, Tomball Memorial at Dickinson, Friendswood at Cypress Lakes, Aldine Eisenhower at Galveston Ball, and state-ranked Hitchcock at Santa Fe. State-ranked Clear Brook at Fulshear starts at 7:15pm.

Boys’ high school basketball scrimmages include Clear Brook’s team scrimmage and Clear Creek at Strake Jesuit each starting at 4:00pm. Clear Falls at Dawson, Friendswood, Katy Taylor at Clear Springs tri-scrimmage, Dickinson’s team scrimmage and Santa Fe at Alvin have each not announced times for their scrimmages.

The high school golf schedule will have Clear Springs’ boys among the teams competing at Lake Windcreast/Margaritaville, while Texas City’s boys’ host a meet a Bayou Golf Club.

Texas City will be among four teams taking part in a swim meet at La Porte Natatorium. The Stings will also be joined by the host Bulldogs along with Baytown and Barbers Hill.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Former LM Grad Interested in Astros Managerial Role

Area Cross-Country Performers Bid for State

Beginnings and Endings 

Girls Hoops Season Pushes Closer 

World Series Begins on Friday Night

One Win=World Series (But For Whom?)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close