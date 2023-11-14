Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Ibises of the Upper Texas Coast

by Brandon Williams
By Celeste Silling

Here in coastal Texas, we are fortunate to have a wide variety of bird species that inhabit or pass through our area. Some of the most common and easily identifiable birds on the coast are ibises. Ibises are a group of wading birds with long legs and long down curved bills. They belong to the family Threskiornithidae and usually inhabit wetlands, forests, and plains. These birds have an interesting natural history and are some of the most culturally significant birds in the world!

           According to historians, ancient Egyptians believed that the ibis was one manifestation of Thoth, the god of divine knowledge, magic, and writing. Thoth was a prevalent God in Egyptian mythology and was often depicted as a humanoid being with the head of an ibis. One of the roles Thoth played was in the underworld, where he would weigh the hearts of the deceased against a feather to judge how they had lived their lives on Earth.

           Because of their connection to the god, ibises were revered by the ancient Egyptians and considered to be the Earthly form of Thoth. In fact, starting in about 1100 BC, there was a lengthy period of Egyptian history in which ibises were mummified as an offering to Thoth. This became such a common practice that several million of the birds were killed and mummified for the practice. They were placed in pairs in urns underneath cities all along the Nile River.

           The species of Ibis that the Thoth depictions were based upon was the African Sacred Ibis. This particular bird went extinct in Egypt in the mid-19th century, but we can still see similar species all over the world today. As of now, there are 29 extant (living) species of ibis and 4 extinct species. Of those, three species can be seen here in Texas: the White Ibis, the Glossy Ibis, and the White-faced Ibis.

The White Ibis is easily identified by its white feathers, long pink legs, and long red-black bill. These birds flock together and can often be seen flying overhead in a V-shaped formation or gathering in wetlands. These are quite common in our area, so they’re relatively easy to find!

The White-faced and Glossy Ibises are more difficult to identify, as they look very similar to one another. The White-faced Ibis has maroon-brown iridescent feathers all over its body, with a slight outline of white feathers around its eyes and bill. The Glossy Ibis looks much the same, but without the white. Both of these species can be seen on the Upper Texas Coast, but the White-faced are more common.

Looking at an ibis, it’s easy to see why the Egyptians saw them as divine. These birds are beautiful, with their long, elegant beaks and iridescent plumage. So, while we might revere them as gods now, we can certainly still appreciate them. If you have the time, take a trip to your local wildlife refuge, rookery, or wetlands and see if you can’t spot a flock of these ancient and awesome birds!

Photo by Mike Williams

Caption: A White-faced Ibis hunting in the wetlands

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

