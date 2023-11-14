TWC Celebrates Veterans’ Contributions to Texas

Every day—and especially on Veterans Day—the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is proud to honor Texas veterans for their service and dedication by providing employment, education, and training opportunities to ensure our nation’s heroes have the tools they need to be successful in the workforce.

Texas veterans are a driving force of the state’s thriving economy:

Texas is home to 1.5 million veterans—the largest veteran population of any state.

Texas is the top state for both overall veteran-owned and women veteran-owned businesses.

Texas is home to 15 active duty military installations that generate a total economic impact of more than $100 billion.

In a continued commitment to supporting veterans, TWC kicked off the 12th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring event on Nov. 1, 2023, which provides in-person and virtual opportunities for veterans and their families to connect with employers across Texas. TWC sponsors these events in partnership with the Office of the Governor, local workforce boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Medical Center.

Texas Operation Welcome Home

TWC partners with the Workforce Solutions network and military transition assistance programs to assist transitioning service members and recently separated service members in achieving a successful transition into civilian employment, higher education and technical training.

We Hire Vets

Veterans are encouraged to look for employers who have earned a We Hire Vets decal. This signifies the Texas employers’ workforce is comprised of at least 10% military veterans. TWC is proud to have more than 10 % veterans in our workforce. More than 1,060 We Hire Vets decals have been awarded to Texas employers.

College Credit for Heroes

The College Credit for Heroes (CCH) program seeks to maximize college credits awarded to veterans and service members for their military experience to expedite their transition into the Texas workforce. The program’s goal is to eliminate obstacles to attaining licensing, certification, accreditation, and degrees awarded at state and national levels so veterans may transition more quickly from college classrooms to the workforce. TWC’s online military-to-civilian occupation translator, www.texasskillstowork.com, helps service members match military skills and experience to civilian occupations.

WorkInTexas.com

TWC’s comprehensive online employment resource, WorkinTexas.com, gives veterans priority access to certain jobs. In addition, employers can post opportunities and request veteran applicants.

Work Opportunity Tax Credit

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups, including veterans.

Texas Veterans Network

The Texas Veterans Network helps veterans navigate the network of entities who provide services and support to former service members. Referral and service information shared among network partners, including community-based organizations, the Texas Veterans Commission, and other veteran-centric organizations allows for the coordination of services over large areas of the state, regardless of the community in which veterans seek services. For a complete list of veterans’ services, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/services/veterans.