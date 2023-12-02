Sunday, December 3, 2023
Tuesday’s Just Fine for Hoops

by Brandon Williams
The first Tuesday of December is filled with boys’ and girls’ basketball, but the week starts on Sunday with the Texans continuing their surprising season with a home date against the Broncos that could move the upstart franchise one step toward their first playoff bid since 2019.

Sunday: The Texans host the Broncos in a matchup of unlikely playoff contenders. KHOU11 will host the game live at 12:00pm.

Monday: The Texas City girls’ golf team will be among the teams competing at Bay Oaks Country Club in a one-day tourney hosted by Clear Creek.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball schedule starts at 5:30pm with Clear Brook at Bridgeland, followed at 7:00pm with Clear Creek at Pearland, Clear Falls at La Marque, Clear Springs at North Shore, Richmond Foster at Friendswood, Dickinson at Galveston Ball, state-ranked Hitchcock at Angleton, Santa Fe at Baytown Sterling and Texas City at Stafford.

The girls’ basketball slate starts at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at North Shore, Pearland at Clear Creek, Brookshire Royal at Clear Falls, Deer Park at Clear Springs, Fort Bend Marshall at Dickinson, Friendswood at Manvel, and state-ranked Hitchcock at Iowa Colony.

