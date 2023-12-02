Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Fishing has slowed for oversized and slot redfish and smaller sized keeper black drum off the jetties on live shrimp or live mullet under a cork, or mullet off the bottom. Crabs can be caught off the rocks at the jetties. Bull croakers and a few small sand trout in the jetties. Broken bridge and Ferry Landing some keeper speckled trout. The surf of Rollover Bay holding redfish on the bay side and big black drum and bigger sized speckled trout live shrimp, or cut mullet. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. The upper Northwest region of Trinity Bay has been good for speckled trout and redfish. Dow’s Reef and the pier pilings when the winds are favorable have been good for speckled trout. Jack’s Pocket is fair for catches of trout from the mouth of the Trinity river and north. Best catches on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish in the bayous along wind protected shorelines in 1-4 feet of water when the wind is gusty under a popping cork with live shrimp or gulp plastics. Trout are holding tight in warmer water on 2-4 feet flats with a current being caught on live or imitation shrimp. Sheepshead are being caught on shallow reefs on live or imitation shrimp on a popping cork. Black drums are abundant on rock structures with live shrimp or gulp on a popping cork. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 58-60 degrees. Those wading protected shorelines catching a few decent speckled trout and the occasional redfish. This time of year anglers should be fishing drains and bayous near Frozen and Marsh Points.Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 58 degrees the water water clarity is good. Redfish are good in drains around grass lines when there is a good tide movement. Still catching trout over mud flats with scattered shell, as well as in the marsh areas in and around deeper cuts. A few birds are working, but there is less bird action than in previous weeks. Shrimp imitation lures with Fish Smack popping corks, with 14-18 inch leaders are producing the most bites for anglers, as well as Deadly Dudley Terror Tails in Blue Moon Chartreuse on 1/4 and 1/8 ounce jig heads. The lure depends upon wind conditions and water depth. The bite should continue to improve as the water cools and the days are getting shorter, so now is a great time to enjoy some time on the water with fewer crowds and active fish. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 56 degrees. Moses Lake is the hot spot for those fishing near Eagle Point. Adjacent shorelines around Eagle Point giving up mixed boxes of speckled trout, a few redfish and sheepshead over hard shell and old pier pilings. The Sylvan Beach area has been fair for speckled trout. Best action on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 62 degrees. Chocolate Bayou and Bay is holding good numbers of speckled trout, along with slot redfish. Waders finding the best sized fish in the coves along the south shoreline and on the west side of San Luis Pass. Scattered trout by those drifting soft plastics in upper west Galveston bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.14 feet above pool. White bass are in a heavy prespawn pattern and can be caught using shad imitation paddle tails. Female white bass are full of eggs staging on the south end of the bay feeding heavily in the evenings throughout the night. The males are in Spring Creek, Cypress Creek and Peach Creek. Largemouth bass can be caught on riprap and drop offs in the early morning and evening hours using crankbaits and plastic grubs. Crappie can be found in 8-14 feet of water holding tight to brush and structure using small jig heads. Catfish are in abundance by the railroad bridge using cut or live shad. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 58 degrees. Night fishing is best off the Texas City Dike for catches of bull redfish and oversized black drum. Galveston jetties producing bull redfish, slot redfish, a few oversized black drum, and keeper drum, along with some nice sheepshead. Beachfront pier reporting fair catches of bull redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.