TWIA to Discuss 2024 Budget in December 12 Meeting 

The TWIA Board of Directors will meet at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 am The meeting agenda is available for public review on TWIA’s website.

Among the items on the agenda for this meeting are:

A vote by the Board on the Association’s 2024 budget .

. Presentation of updates and possible action on a study of insurance agent commissions , which was previously requested by the Board.

, which was previously requested by the Board. A staff update on changes in building costs impacting the Association’s Automatic Adjusted Building Cost Endorsement , which will result in coverage and premium increases for most policy renewals next year.

, which will result in coverage and premium increases for most policy renewals next year. Annual performance evaluation of the General Manager in closed session.

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. The public may attend and make public comments in person at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi or virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board and staff may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Public Participation and Comment

TWIA is providing three methods for stakeholders to provide public comment to the Board of Directors:

1.) Written Public Comment

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, December 8, to enable the Board to receive and review them before the December 12 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Board with all written comments regardless of when they are received.

Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, on TWIA’s website.

2.) Virtual Verbal Public Comment via Zoom

Individuals wishing to make verbal public comments remotely during the meeting must register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone. Please make sure you have the latest version of Zoom on your device before joining the meeting. Learn how to update to the latest version of Zoom here.