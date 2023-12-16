Saturday, December 16, 2023
Events

Moore Library to Host Friends of Library Meeting on January 9

The annual Friends of the Library meeting will be held January 9, 2024 at Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City. The Friends are currently seeking new board members for the year.

What is a Friend of the Library?

A friend is someone who believes in libraries and wants to help. Friends donate money, they volunteer their time, they will tell people about the library. They do so many things, big and small. Won’t  you be a friend to the library?

The Friends of the Library hold elections every January for their board member positions:

•President

•Vice President

•Treasurer

• Secretary

Being on the board is a great way to get involved with your community and help support all of the amazing work the library does. The Friends are always looking for dedicated individuals who want to make their communities better.

If you are interested in joining friends of the library as a board member, please contact Donna Steele by mailing her at donnast1969@comcast.net or by calling 281-222-9898 for more information.

