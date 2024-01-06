Gators Do it Right on Senior Night

Dickinson’s girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night in a big way on Wednesday as the Gators rolled past Brazoswood 82-21 to improve their record to 3-0 in District 24-6A.
Prior to the game, the Gators honored the trio of seniors on the roster. Forward Tariyah Ford, guard Mariah Jackson and forward-center C’Niyah Williams received applause from the Dickinson fans along with taking photos with family and friends. Williams scored 14 points while Jackson added 13 to help the Gators improve to 21-4 overall.