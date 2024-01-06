Sunday, January 7, 2024
Ring in 2024 With Healthy Dose of Hoops 

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

The new year has arrived, and it will come in running with a huge AFC playoff clash between the Titans and Texans on Sunday and highlighted by Texas’ bid to play for the national title for the first time since 2009 when they face Washington in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Tuesday offers a nice dose of hoops as high school basketball returns to action, highlighted by state-ranked Hitchcock playing at home.

Sunday: The Texans will have star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud back in the lineup when they face the Titans in a must-win situation for both teams in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot. Houston defeated Tennessee in a 19-16 overtime thriller in their previous meeting on December 17. KHOU11 will have the game live at 12:00pm.

Monday: Third-seed Texas must get past second-seed Washington in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in order to play in the national title game at Houston’s NRG Stadium on January 8. The 12-1 Longhorns and 13-0 Huskies previously played each other in the 2020 Alamo Bowl that saw Washington outlast Texas 27-20. The game will be aired live on ESPN.

The Rockets ring in the new year in hopes of avoiding history when they host the Pistons at 7:00pm. Detroit came into the weekend having lost an NBA record-tying 28 straight games dating back to October 30. Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. 

Tuesday: The first high school games of the 2024 calendar year begins. In high school boys’ basketball, Houston Harmony at state-ranked Hitchcock and Lufkin at Friendswood each start at 5:00pm, followed by Iowa Colony at La Marque at 7:00pm.

The girls’ hoops slate has Langham Creek at Friendswood beginning at 12:00pm, while La Marque visits Iowa Colony at 6:30pm.

In boys’ high school soccer, Angleton at Clear Falls begins at 2:00pm, with Clear Springs at Alief Hastings and Galveston Ball at Dayton each starting at 7:30pm.

One girls’ soccer match on the slate has Kingwood at Clear Springs at 2:00pm.

