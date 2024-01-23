Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleWeather Flash Flooding Possible — Red Cross Offers Ways to Stay Safe
Weather

Flash Flooding Possible — Red Cross Offers Ways to Stay Safe

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Many regions of the country are under a threat for heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The American Red Cross is monitoring the situation and offers steps people should take to help stay safe.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW 

Floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters. Flooding often occurs following a hurricane, thawing snow, or several days of sustained rain. Flash floods occur suddenly, due to rapidly rising water along a stream or low-lying area.

A flood/flash flood WATCH means a flood or flash flood is possible. A flood/flash flood WARNING means flooding, or flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon. Take immediate precautions.

GET READY NOW Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during disasters — 1) Get a Kit. 2) Make a Plan. 3) Be Informed.

  1. Build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.
  2. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans.
  3. Stay informed by finding out what emergency situations may occur where you live, work and go to school, how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.
     
  4. Include your pets in your emergency plans. Remember, if you and your family need to evacuate, so does your pet. It’s important to plan in advance to know which pet-friendly hotels are in your area, and where your pets can stay in an emergency situation.

FLOODING SAFETY

  • Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.
  • Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
  • Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
  • If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Last Year Was Deep in the HOT of Texas

KTRK’s Smith Forecasts Area Weather for Remainder of Winter

Hard Freeze Leads to School Cancellations

Chill Out: Area Braces for Arctic Blast

As Cooler weather Arrives, Red Cross has steps to take to heat...

Extreme Heat Remains on Track to Become Texas’ New Normal, Update to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close