Safety Tips For Hurricane Evacuations

By Haskell Moore

The Post Newspaper Weather Analyst

“I’d rather die in a hurricane than ever again get stuck in an evacuation like I did with Hurricane Rita!” That was the statement one of my seminar participants said to me on the way out the door. And having been stuck in that traffic nightmare myself for nine hours just to go from Cypress to College Station, I fully understand that sentiment. By comparison, we got off relatively easy. I heard many horror stories of folks running out of gas exceedingly early in the evacuation and having to spend a night in their vehicle awaiting help before they could continue their journey. One lady told me about having to drive all the way from Houston to Dallas—a 24-hour trip—with a St. Bernard dog drooling down her neck the whole way. It’s no wonder that so many people are highly reluctant to evacuate their homes when asked to do so because of an impending storm!

From the perspective of the professionals who have to make the call to evacuate, it’s a gut-wrenching decision. At the least, evacuations can be very disruptive and costly. At the worst, they can be deadly. It is estimated that 90 people died during the Hurricane Rita evacuation. It’s no wonder that local officials are reluctant to call for a pre-hurricane evacuation until they are relatively confident that the risk of residents sheltering in place is greater than that of the evacuation. However, there are several steps that a person or family can take to evacuate more safely and effectively when it becomes necessary.

Perhaps the most difficult evacuation challenge is for persons with special needs. Alzheimer’s patients, persons with disabilities, those who require regular dialysis, and other medical conditions can add time and complexity to an evacuation. For those facing such challenges, I recommend conferring with your local health care provider and registering with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. It is also wise to bring critical medications in their original containers and a printed copy of all pertinent medical records with them when they evacuate. You should immediately start to establish a relationship with any special care facilities or physicians in the city where you plan to evacuate so you can fill out all required paperwork and have any insurance approved before it is needed. And finally, to avoid the massive last-minute traffic jams, you should leave as early as possible if you suspect your area may be called on to evacuate.

Since most persons will be evacuating by their personal vehicles, there are several steps that should be taken in advance so the evacuation can be safe and smooth. I recommend having a trusted automotive technician check your vehicle to ensure it is in good condition before hitting the road. In addition to having the engine and drivetrain in good working order, you need to ensure your engine’s cooling system and the air conditioner are functioning optimally. During the Hurricane Rita evacuation, it was nearly 100 degrees in the Houston area. If your air conditioner malfunctions in those temperatures, it’s not only miserable, but highly dangerous. There are also some maintenance items that you can perform yourself, such as ensuring your vehicle has sufficient coolant, the tires (including the spare) are at the correct pressure, and the interior is uncluttered and clean. And here’s a pro tip for you: Bring several rolls of toilet paper with you! During the Rita evacuation, if you could find a restroom, they were always out of toilet paper.

When evacuating with pets, my personal veterinarian recommended that they have their annual physical in May of each year so any underlying conditions can be treated before hurricane season begins. She also recommended that pet owners request an appropriate sedative for their pet. Then, if you shelter in place, your pet will be less anxious during the storm, and if you evacuate, they can travel more peacefully. There are also several important items you should include when evacuating with a pet:

Food, water, and a bowl for each

Pet carrier, leashes, and harnesses

Chew toys and treats

Litter box and cat litter

Medications

A copy of vaccination and medical records (you’ll most likely need to board your pets if you have to stay in a shelter, and they typically require the vaccination papers before doing so)

A list of pet-friendly hotels along your evacuation route should you need to spend the night along the way



When packing your vehicle, it’s best to start with a list to ensure you have everything you need for the trip, and to cut out everything except the essentials. The list of items to consider is too long for this article, but you can find a comprehensive list on the “Hide from The Wind” hurricane preparedness website (see link below). I recommend that you pack your vehicle in such a way that those items you are likely to need during your trip are readily accessible. For example, the cooler containing food and drink should be easy to reach, and if possible, within the air-conditioned portion of your vehicle if space permits. This will allow the contents of the cooler to stay cool longer than if it is stored in the trunk of a car or bed of a pickup truck. Be sure to bring plenty of activities for the children, and sufficient chargers and cables for all phones and tablets you plan to use on the trip.

One thing I cannot overemphasize is the importance of your cellular phone during an evacuation. To restate what I mentioned in the last paragraph, ensure you have (and have tested) your mobile chargers and have the appropriate charging cables for all your devices. Unfortunately, during a mass evacuation, the cell towers may be overloaded, and you will not be able to receive a signal 100% of the time. This can render your cell phone useless for not only communication, but for navigation as well since the map data is often dynamically downloaded as you travel. However, you can download the Google map data into the memory of your phone ahead of time so that it will be available even when you cannot connect to a cell tower. To perform this function, use Google to search for “how to cache Google maps.” Then, follow the steps to load the maps into your phone’s memory for the entire route you plan to follow during the evacuation. It’s also worth noting that even when you cannot make a voice call, sometimes text messages, which use far less cellular data, can still get through. The same holds true for eBooks and music; you should not expect those to be accessible via a cellular network, and they should be downloaded in advance. And unless you plan to listen to your children’s choice of music during a lengthy evacuation, you should procure headphones well in advance and test them before they are needed.

I always teach that fuel is the commodity most in demand before and after a hurricane, so you should plan ahead if you anticipate an evacuation. Those living in an evacuation zone should probably keep their fuel tank at least half full whenever possible. If it appears that an evacuation may be forthcoming, try to keep your tank topped off so you won’t have to wait in line before you hit the roads.

As you prepare to evacuate, perhaps the most important thing to bring along is patience. It is likely to be a slow, long, hot ride, and tempers may flare along your journey. Avoid cutting people off, and allow others to merge when necessary. It’s also wise to avoid provoking a road rage incident by such acts as driving on the shoulder (except where permitted by signage) and cutting across the grassy median or side margins between the freeway and service roads.

Like all hurricane preparedness activities, careful planning, and procurement of supplies well in advance can make an evacuation go more smoothly and safely.

Important Links:

Texas Department of Transportation: Hurricane preparation – evacuation and contraflow routes

https://www.txdot.gov/safety/severe-weather/hurricane-preparation.html

Galveston Evacuation Information

https://www.galvestontx.gov/496/Hurricane-Evacuation#

State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry

https://www.tdem.texas.gov/response/state-of-texas-emergency-assistance-registry

Evacuation Tips on the “Hide From The Wind” Website

https://www.hidefromthewind.com/evacuation

Evacuation and Misc Checklist

https://www.hidefromthewind.com/checklists

Pet Friendly Hotel Finder

http://www.pet-friendly-hotels.net/