Generator Safety and Purchasing Guidance

by Haskell Moore

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

A generator can go a long way toward making power outages after a hurricane more tolerable, but it may require a significant investment in both time and money. However, in my opinion, the convenience and comfort it provides during a prolonged power outage far outweigh the cost and effort to purchase and maintain it.

If not properly maintained, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the generator will not be available when needed. If you already have a generator, now is the time to read your owner’s manual for proper maintenance guidelines.

In addition to the cost of the generator, there will be several other related expenditures you should plan for. You’ll also need to purchase gasoline cans, fuel stabilizers, and maintenance items such as spark plugs and air filters. This cost can rise even further if you decide to have the generator wired into your home’s central breaker panel. All these factors should be considered when deciding whether to invest in a generator.

It’s also extremely important to understand that generators can be very dangerous, even deadly, if not operated properly. I strongly recommend anyone who has purchased a generator to carefully read and understand the accompanying owner’s manual and safety guidelines before starting the generator. If you have any questions after reading the manual, contact either the manufacturer or store where you bought the generator before proceeding. Do not operate a generator in an enclosed building, period.

I’ve researched and tested various portable generators since 1999, and I’m a huge fan of the Honda EU2200i generator. Unlike conventional generators that must run at full throttle continuously, these generators utilize a technology known as the “Eco ThrottleTM.” When the generator is running with a very light load—such as powering a few lights and a fan—it runs at idle speed. Consequently, the generator’s noise level is extremely low, less than a typical vacuum cleaner, and it consumes fuel sparingly. As you plug in more devices to the generator, the engine speeds up to match the demand. Of course, as the engine speeds up, it consumes more fuel, and the noise level increases slightly. However, it is still only running as fast as required to meet demand, and not faster. On average, the EU2200i will run from about 3 ½-8 hours on just one gallon of gas.

One of the most notable features of the EU2200i is that it can be paired with a second identical generator to provide twice the wattage. This is a highly useful feature as it allows the generator to provide reliable power to run numerous electrical devices around the home simultaneously.

The EU2200i weighs just under 50 pounds, including fuel. It will not run your home’s air conditioning and in most cases will not run most portable air conditioners.

By “portable,” I’m referring to in-window or roll-around household air conditioners. Most air conditioners draw a significant amount of power when they first start. This initial “start-up” load is sometimes as much as two to three times the normal “running” load. So even though the air conditioner may only require 1,000 watts to operate, it may require so much power to start that a 2,200-watt generator is insufficient.

I have found one model of air conditioner, the Midea 8,000 BTU (model #MAW08V1QWT), that requires very little wattage to start up and run. It is rated to cool 350 square feet and is highly energy efficient. I have operated this air conditioner in our master bedroom through several power outages with just my small Honda generator without experiencing any issues.

If you wish to run any 240-volt equipment—and in an emergency, that’s usually a well pump—then you’ll most likely need to move up even further to at least a 5,000-watt generator. Generators in this category tend to be heavy and loud; with rare exceptions, they run at full throttle all the time. Though the full technical explanation is beyond the scope of this article, generators that produce dual voltage (120/240 volts) are actually two generators in one.

You have to pay attention to the way you plug devices into the generator so that the load is evenly distributed between the two circuits. For more information on how to balance the load on a dual-voltage generator, refer to the owner’s manual. Before investing in a generator for high-current consumption devices, such as whole-house air conditioners, well pumps, or electric cooktops, you should consult with an electrician.

The ultimate in safety, convenience, and functionality is the whole-house generator. This class of generators will run on either propane or natural gas and feature fully automatic operation. When the power fails, the generator automatically starts up and transfers power from the utility source to the generator—typically in under ten seconds. When power is restored, the generator will transfer power back to the utility source, go through a cool-down phase, and shut down. This class of generators is professionally installed.



You should never operate your generator during a hurricane. Operating the generator outdoors in the rain may pose an electrocution hazard to anyone nearby and could result in damage to the generator. The only exception to this rule is if you have a professionally installed standby generator in an enclosure that is rated for hurricane-force winds and rain. Otherwise, always wait until the rain stops before rolling out and starting your generator. I can’t say it enough you should never operate a generator in your house or other enclosed building.

Always bear in mind the electricity produced by a generator is the same voltage as the electrical outlets in your home and can electrocute you just as quickly. Because you may be operating with multiple extension cords under less-than-ideal conditions, special care should be taken to prevent injury or fire.

One of the greatest risks when using extension cords is running the cord through water. If a power cord becomes submerged or merely gets wet, the threat of electrocution becomes very real. Even a submerged cord where the ends are out of the water is dangerous if there are nicks or damage to the cord, so always ensure the cord is kept dry—especially the connectors.

When routing extension cords into your home, be sure they do not become pinched or cut by closing doors or windows. I prefer to run the cord in through a window, and then seal up the opening with high-quality duct tape. If you damage an extension cord, discard it, and obtain a new one.

After Hurricane Rita struck Beaumont, Texas, in 2005, five persons were killed and two ended up in critical condition after they ran a generator inside of their apartment. Carbon monoxide is a significant danger anytime you operate a gasoline or diesel-powered engine. This colorless, odorless gas can render you unconscious in a few minutes and can seriously injure or kill you if you don’t receive prompt medical treatment. Therefore, do not run a generator in an enclosed building or garage!

Only operate your generator outdoors and no closer than 20 feet to the nearest open window of an inhabited home or building. Permanently mounted whole-house or commercial generators should not be placed near an operable window (or if so, the window must be rendered inoperable) based on local ordinances or building code.

Do your research carefully to make sure the generator will meet your needs. Then, test it thoroughly, maintain it regularly, and when the power goes out, I’ll bet you’ll agree it was one of your best investments ever!

Much of this material came from my book, Hurricane Preparedness for the Home and Family, available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle format. Anyone who is preparing for a hurricane, tropical storm, or flood—or even a winter storm—should consider purchasing this highly informative book.

All proceeds from the sale of the book are donated to the Louisiana Cajun Navy to support their heroic work and rescue efforts for those affected by severe weather incidents across our nation.

For more information about hurricane preparedness, including numerous extensive checklists and templates, visit the author’s website at www.HideFromTheWind.com

Note: The author does not have any business affiliation with any of the items mentioned in this article. These recommendations are based solely on his positive experience with these products.