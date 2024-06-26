Staying Hydrated In Galveston County As Heat Dome Returns

Summer is marked by hot and humid conditions. After all, the band The Lovin’ Spoonful didn’t sing, “Hot town, summer in the city. Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty” because the summer weather is crisp and cool. Although summer temperatures can make a day at the beach or in the pool ideal, rising mercury also can contribute to dehydration.

With Tropical Storm Alberto a distant memory, Galveston County — and the rest of the state — will brace for the return of the heat dome that launched record-setting temperatures out East over the weekend. The dome is working its way back West and is projected to settle back over Texas later this week, positioning itself to bring hotter temps next weekend.

Rain chances will be escalated on Wednesday and Thursday, but temps will stay in the low-to-mid 90s in the county, with RealFeel temps exceeding 100 degrees next weekend. With July and August projected to be hot as usual, staying hydrated is paramount, especially for those who work outside during the day and early evening.

The Mayo Clinic advises that water is critical to every cell, tissue, and organ in the human body. The body relies on water to function properly. Water helps regulate body temperature, flush waste from the body, lubricate and cushion joints, and promote healthy digestion. And that’s just the start. So when temperatures rise and the body begins sweating to cool off, it is vital to replenish lost fluids at a faster rate. The U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine says women should consume 2.7 liters of fluid per day, while men need 3.7 liters. These amounts increase if one is exercising, sweating, has an illness like a fever, or is vomiting.

Below are six ways to stay properly hydrated to avoid adverse reactions during hot summer days.

1. Drink water when you wake up. Start the day off with some water to give you an energy boost and get your metabolism moving.

2. Coffee and tea count toward fluid intake. Drinking your favorite tea or coffee is another way to take in fluids. A 2016 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport found that caffeine doesn’t contribute to dehydration for healthy adults, so having a cup or two should be fine.

3. Certain foods are hydrating as well. Hydrating foods include cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, watermelon, strawberries, grapefruit, and peppers. The Mayo Clinic says the average person gets 20 percent of his fluid intake from food.

4. Make water more fun. Add unsweetened flavoring to water if you find plain water too bland. You can squeeze in lemon or lime juice, or float cucumber or apple slices in the water for some flavor.

5. Reach for calorie-free beverages before food. It’s easy to mistake dehydration for hunger. By drinking a glass of water or another unsweetened beverage before every meal, you can stay hydrated and reduce the amount of food you eat. This can be part of a healthy weight loss plan.

6. Occasionally consume electrolyte powders and drinks. Working out in the heat or sweating profusely can unbalance electrolytes in the body. The Cleveland Clinic says electrolytes are substances that help the body regulate chemical reactions and maintain balance between fluids inside and outside of your cells. They include sodium, calcium, and potassium. An electrolyte-infused beverage can help replenish these lost substances.

Staying hydrated is essential at all times, but it’s especially important when summer temperatures can make body fluid loss more significant.