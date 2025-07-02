Tested & Trusted: Hurricane Supplies That Actually Work

Written By: Haskell Moore



Flashlights

When I began teaching my Disaster Preparedness course in 1999—which evolved into Hurricane Preparedness by 2005—the very first product I recommended was a MAGLITE flashlight. After testing over 200 competitor lights, MAGLITE remains my go-to brand. At least two high-quality flashlights are essential in any well-stocked emergency kit.

MAGLITEs are water-resistant, drop-resistant, and economical to operate. They’re also incredibly bright, using polished reflectors for maximum range—critical when you need to see and be seen. My top pick is the MAGLITE ML300L 4D LED Long-running flashlight. It offers three levels of light. In “High” mode, the flashlight produces 1,000 lumens, is visible for miles, and casts a beam over 500 yards. In “Low” mode, it’s ideal for close-up work indoors or for navigating your way through a dark house. In “Eco” mode, it provides over two weeks of continuous light on a single set of batteries.

Generators

Electricity is more than a convenience during an outage—it can be critical. Heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer can make a world of difference. And simple comforts like charging devices, watching the news, or making coffee are all possible with the right generator.

For portable emergency generators, I recommend units in the 3,000 to 5,500-watt range for most homes. They strike a solid balance between price, power, fuel efficiency, and portability. Many are dual-fuel (gas/propane) or tri-fuel (gas/propane/natural gas), offering more flexibility when gasoline is scarce. With a transfer switch, these generators can even run most natural gas or propane whole-house heaters, and inverter models run much quieter and more efficiently.

At our home, we have two Firman generators, the WT05571 Tri-Fuel Inverter model (rated at 6850 watts starting power) and the WH03344 Dual-Fuel Inverter model (rated at 3,650 watts starting power). I have found them to be quiet, dependable, trouble-free, and with my discount code (below) they cost about half the price of the leading competitor’s models. Now, during a power outage I never have to worry about having a cool place to sleep in the summer or a warm house in the winter. The food in my refrigerators and freezers won’t spoil, and I’ll have power for lights, television, charging my devices, and food preparation. The peace of mind and security they offer are well worth the price!

Window Air Conditioners

I vividly recall being so hot and miserable during the prolonged power outage after Hurricane Alicia in 1983. I promised myself that I’d invest in a generator, and at least a window air conditioner that could be easily installed on a temporary basis for future power outages. Years later, I continue to keep that promise with a Midea U-shaped window inverter air conditioner. These air conditioners are very stylish, and the innovative design keeps most of the heat and noise outside of the window while delivering a generous amount of cool air for their size.

One of the most outstanding characteristics of these units is their low energy consumption, especially on startup. Most traditional (non-inverter) air conditioners draw a considerable amount of electrical current when they are turned on, necessitating a much larger generator to power them. But with the inverter technology in this air conditioner, the unit starts up gradually over the course of a few minutes, allowing the use of a generator as small as 2,000 watts to power it with no issues.

Though I purchased this air conditioner for emergency use only in our master bedroom suite, it kept the bedroom and master bath so cool, and it was so unobtrusive, we opted to leave it in place year-round. We found that by running this unit at night and raising the home thermostat up a few degrees, we were able to save about $100 a month on our electricity bill. When we did the very simple math, this little air conditioner not only provides peace of mind and a cool place to sleep in an emergency, but pays for itself in about four months!

Water Storage: WaterBOB

The WaterBOB Bathtub Storage System holds up to 100 gallons of clean drinking water in your bathtub using a food-grade plastic liner. It includes a hand pump to dispense water easily—useful for providing water for everything from drinking and cooking to bathing and flushing toilets. Water service is often disrupted for days after a storm, and even once restored, boil notices can last even longer. This is a simple, inexpensive way to store safe water in advance.

Battery-Powered Fan

If a generator’s not in the budget, consider the Treva 10-inch battery-powered fan. It won’t cool a room, but placed nearby, it’ll provide a welcome breeze when the power’s out. I suggest one per family member—but be aware each requires six D-cell batteries, and they go fast.

Weather Radios

A weather radio could literally save your life. I’m convinced that many who died during Hurricane Ike (2008) would have made it out had they stayed informed. Some assumed Ike—a Category 2—wasn’t a big deal because they’d survived Category 3 Hurricane Alicia (1983). But Ike’s storm surge was far worse, and the difference in outcome was devastating.

During Hurricane Harvey, timely evacuation info was key. Radios like the Midland ER310 receive NOAA weather alerts, AM/FM radio, and feature a flashlight, USB phone charger, hand crank, solar panel, and even an electronic dog whistle.

Looking for something smaller? The Midland ER10VP offers basic weather alerts, radio, flashlight, and strobe in a compact, affordable package.

Blue Tarps

When Ike ripped the shingles from our roof, I called a roofer—but he couldn’t find a tarp anywhere in Harris County. Fortunately, I had six blue tarps in my emergency kit. I offered him one—and some extra cash—and he was patching our roof within an hour. Moral of the story: stock tarps before the storm.

5-Gallon Buckets

Inexpensive and endlessly useful, 5-gallon buckets can catch roof leaks or haul water for flushing toilets. During Harvey, water was pouring through my ceiling and running off the tarps. By placing four buckets around the tarp’s edge and taping them in place with duct tape, we created a small detention pond that held until the rain ended. A $32 investment that made a huge difference.

Duct Tape

Few items are as versatile in a crisis as duct tape. During Hurricane Ike, a defective window in our home started leaking badly. A beach towel absorbed the water, but nothing held it in place—until I taped it down. It held through the storm, saving the drywall below.

I recommend 3M duct tape, which holds up well even after being stored in a hot car trunk through Texas summers.

USB Power Banks & Cables

I own two of these ANKER 3-in-1 portable chargers, along with dozens of ANKER products. This model includes a 10,000mAh battery, a foldable plug, and a built-in USB-C cable. While it’s marketed for iPhones, it works great with my Galaxy phone and other USB-C devices.

This power bank can be recharged via the built-in cable or plugged directly into the wall—no separate charger needed. It charges quickly and provides plenty of power. Be sure to check the product description carefully to choose the right cable type and color.

I’ve had great results with ANKER products, and they are my go-to brand for power banks and cables.

Full Disclosure

I’m a Brand Affiliate for FIRMAN Power Equipment and MAGLITE flashlights. When you use my links or discount codes, you receive a generous discount, and I earn a modest commission. I also earn a commission on Amazon affiliate links. All proceeds go toward web hosting costs, video production, or purchasing new products for testing.

These recommendations are just a few of the thousands of dollars’ worth of gear I purchase and evaluate each year—so you don’t have to.

You can’t stop the storm, but you can absolutely be ready for it. Buying your hurricane preparedness gear early can save you time, money, and unnecessary stress!