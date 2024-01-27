Sunday, January 28, 2024
2023 Property Tax Deadline Looms

Only days remain for timely payment of 2023 property taxes and the Galveston County Tax Office hopes to make it easy for you to check that chore off the “to do” list.

One-fourth installment payment option is available to every person this year due to Governor Disaster Declarations in the County.  Divide amount by four and submit first payment by January 31st.  The remaining installments will be due April 1, May 31, and July 31 (coupons with payment envelopes will be mailed in March as a reminder).

For those waiting until the last minute and paying in person at any county tax office location, you will be competing for a place in line with more than 20,000 others renewing vehicle registrations, so be prepared!  

2023 Payment Options

  1. In person at GCTO branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City Monday through Thursday 7:30 to 5:30 and in Friendswood Thursdays (closed Noon to 1:00 for lunch) and all locations, Fridays 8:00 to 12:00.
  2. Drop in payment boxes at parking lot of all full time offices (picked up at 8:30 am daily and stamped received previous business day)
  3. US mail – NOTE – all local mail is delivered to North Houston Distribution Center and later postmarked so drop January 30th to insure January 31st deadline postmark
  4. Online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($0.50 fee) or credit/debit card (2.2% fee)
  5. Credit card via telephone (English 1-866-865-1433 or Spanish 1-866-865-1435)

If online banking is your preferred method of payment, expect a 3-5 day delay for paper check to be prepared and mailed to our office which could result in penalty and interest if the bank does not prepare the check the same day.

For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284.  Those with property tax questions should ask to talk to a Property Tax Specialist or call the department directly at (409) 766-2481.

