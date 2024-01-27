Sunday, January 28, 2024
Community

MAKING THE GRADE: LEAGUE CITY POLICE HOST ENTRANCE EXAM

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

The League City Police Department is looking for responsible, community-minded recruits for their upcoming entrance exam.  

For those who are interested in a career in law enforcement and are 21-year-s old, community-minded, responsible, willing to learn and have not major run ins with law enforcement, LCPD is interested in hearing from you.  

Lt. Tim McCurley, a ten year veteran of the LCPD, is over recruitment, background investigations and officer training.  He says the department is always hiring and encourages people to review qualifications on the department’s web page to see if they meet the qualifications.

If they meet the basic qualifications for entry, McCurley says the next step is  filling out an application and registering to take the entrance exam.  The exam consists of two sections: a reading comprehension test called the “Nelson-Denny” exam and a physical agility exam. The latter includes pushups, vertical jumps, a 300 meter sprint, push ups and concludes with a 1.5 mile run. 

Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more at:  www.league city tx.gov. 

