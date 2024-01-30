Thursday, February 1, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityNature Talking Animals
Nature

Talking Animals

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By: Ashley Van Wieren

It’s a common misconception that humans are the only animals capable of language. However, it can’t be refuted that other animals have diverse and often times complex forms of communication. Animals use different methods to communicate, including chemical (smell), sound, visual, and touch signals.

Communication can greatly increase the survivability of a species. It allows animals to warn each other of predators, attract mates, ward off predators and competition, and express individual wants and needs. 

New uses of communication in non-human animals are always being discovered. More complex communication occurs in highly social species, after all what would you have to say if there was no one around to talk to? 

Cetaceans (dolphins, porpoises, and whales) are known for their higher social structures and communication abilities. Cetaceans are capable of vocal learning. Whales exposed to humans have displayed spontaneous human vocal mimicry in which they alter their usual vocal characteristics to the components and patterns heard in human speech. Several dolphins have been spotted mimicking whale songs hours after hearing them. 

It is no surprise that dolphins are capable of complex communication considering they are one of the most intelligent species, even being able to recognize themselves in a mirror. Dolphins and whales both use whistles for communication and a signature whistle allows them to recognize each other.

With chimpanzees being our closest living relatives, it’s easy to draw parallels between their methods of communication and our own. Chimpanzees use vocalizations such as pants, grunts, and screams, as well as non-vocal methods such as gestures, facial expressions, and olfactory signals to relay messages. They have different call types that can be used for anything from predator warnings to describing a food source they’ve found. 

Other non-human primates have numerous gestures, even ones asking others for food. I have experienced this behavior from a capuchin monkey in the Amazon that gestured for me to handover my banana. I’ve also seen it in my dog, gesturing to his food bowl when it is 10 minutes until dinnertime. 

The communication abilities of Prairie dogs, however, could outweigh the abilities of cetaceans and even non-human primates. In an interview on The Current, Con Slobodchikoff, a biologist who studies animal communication, explained his team’s revelations in prairie dog vocalizations. According to Slobodchikoff, prairie dogs can articulate the difference in species of predator, along with other describing characteristics such as the color of a person’s clothes, size, and shapes all “into a single chirp lasting a tenth of a second.” [1]

Animals such as cetaceans, non-human primates, and prairie dogs use a wide range of vocal and non-vocal methods to achieve complex communication. We might not always be able to understand them, but the animals around us are talking! We can learn from the scientists that to understand we must first listen and observe.

Caption: A capuchin monkey in the Amazon using a gesture, extending an outstretched hand, to ask for food. 

Photo taken by: Ashley Van Wieren

Source: 

[1] Prairie dogs’ language decoded by scientists. (2013). In The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas City Shares the Lure of Fishing

Planting Trees in Winter

Brown Creeper 

Nature Notes: Invasive Birds

Chill Out: Area Braces for Arctic Blast

Birds of a Different Feather

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close