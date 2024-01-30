Thursday, February 1, 2024
Wow, What a Weekend of Sports!

by Brandon Williams
This is one of those OTFs where the phrase “you’re going to need a bigger boat” comes into play…

Wednesday: In a makeup match from the recent batch of cold and rain, Texas City and Galveston Ball meet in boys and girls soccer. The boys are in Texas City, while the girls are in Galveston. Both matches start at 7:30pm.

The Rockets close out the month of January with a visit from the Pelicans at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: The high school sports grid changes with the bi-annual athletic realignment from the UIL. Locally, the biggest question is whether the longtime triumvirate of Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City are reunited on the football field after the previous version of state musical chairs separated them.

Friday: The boys high school basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Manvel at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Sweeny, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Texas City at Angleton. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury starts at 7:30pm.

On the girls side of the hoops slate, Galveston Ball at Manvel tips off at 6:00pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury at 6:15pm and Sweeny at La Marque at 6:30pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Angleton at Texas City each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, in boys soccer, La Marque at Iowa Colony begins at 5:30pm, with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson and Santa Fe at Friendswood start at 7:30pm.

The girls soccer schedule will have La Marque at Iowa Colony at 7:15pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood and Friendswood at Santa Fe beginning at 7:30pm.

Track and field season begins in earnest as Clear Brook hosts the Wolverine Relays that will also include La Marque among the schools participating. Deer Park hosts the annual Kethan Relays that also draws in Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Santa Fe.

The day also has softball scrimmages with Clear Brook at La Porte beginning at 6:00pm. Mayde Creek at Clear Falls and Brookshire Royal at Texas City start at 6:30pm. Friendswood at Splendora did not have a set time for their scrimmage as of Monday’s deadline.

As if the day didn’t have enough sports, the Rockets host the Raptors at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The first baseball scrimmages of the season get underway as Clear Creek visits Tomball Memorial at 10:00am. Clear Brook at Shadow Creek and Pasadena at Texas City begin at 11:00am. Lutheran South Academy at Clear Falls starts at 1:00pm, while Santa Fe at St. Thomas starts at 2:30pm. A start time for a tri-scrimmage between Barbers Hill, Kingwood and Clear Springs was not available.

More softball scrimmage play begins at 11:00am when South Houston visits La Marque along with a tri-scrimmage against Alvin and Santa Fe at Clear Springs. Dickinson at Deer Park did not have a scheduled time. 

In soccer, Angleton at Texas City (boys’) starts at 12:00pm, the same time Texas City’s girls visit Angleton.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

