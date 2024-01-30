Wow, What a Weekend of Sports!

This is one of those OTFs where the phrase “you’re going to need a bigger boat” comes into play…

Wednesday: In a makeup match from the recent batch of cold and rain, Texas City and Galveston Ball meet in boys and girls soccer. The boys are in Texas City, while the girls are in Galveston. Both matches start at 7:30pm.

The Rockets close out the month of January with a visit from the Pelicans at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: The high school sports grid changes with the bi-annual athletic realignment from the UIL. Locally, the biggest question is whether the longtime triumvirate of Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City are reunited on the football field after the previous version of state musical chairs separated them.

Friday: The boys high school basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Manvel at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Sweeny, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Texas City at Angleton. State-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury starts at 7:30pm.

On the girls side of the hoops slate, Galveston Ball at Manvel tips off at 6:00pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury at 6:15pm and Sweeny at La Marque at 6:30pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Angleton at Texas City each start at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, in boys soccer, La Marque at Iowa Colony begins at 5:30pm, with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson and Santa Fe at Friendswood start at 7:30pm.

The girls soccer schedule will have La Marque at Iowa Colony at 7:15pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood and Friendswood at Santa Fe beginning at 7:30pm.

Track and field season begins in earnest as Clear Brook hosts the Wolverine Relays that will also include La Marque among the schools participating. Deer Park hosts the annual Kethan Relays that also draws in Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Santa Fe.

The day also has softball scrimmages with Clear Brook at La Porte beginning at 6:00pm. Mayde Creek at Clear Falls and Brookshire Royal at Texas City start at 6:30pm. Friendswood at Splendora did not have a set time for their scrimmage as of Monday’s deadline.

As if the day didn’t have enough sports, the Rockets host the Raptors at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The first baseball scrimmages of the season get underway as Clear Creek visits Tomball Memorial at 10:00am. Clear Brook at Shadow Creek and Pasadena at Texas City begin at 11:00am. Lutheran South Academy at Clear Falls starts at 1:00pm, while Santa Fe at St. Thomas starts at 2:30pm. A start time for a tri-scrimmage between Barbers Hill, Kingwood and Clear Springs was not available.

More softball scrimmage play begins at 11:00am when South Houston visits La Marque along with a tri-scrimmage against Alvin and Santa Fe at Clear Springs. Dickinson at Deer Park did not have a scheduled time.

In soccer, Angleton at Texas City (boys’) starts at 12:00pm, the same time Texas City’s girls visit Angleton.