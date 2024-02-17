Let’s give a big round of applause to our outstanding choir students from La Marque High School and Texas City High School! They soared through the rigorous All-State Choir process, standing out among 70,000 students statewide. Congratulations to all who made the Region Choir and achieved Pre-Area or higher, including those who qualified for Area!
La Marque
• Luz Bautista- Area qualifier, Abrianna Frenchwood- Area qualifier, Cayla Hill- 1st alternate to Area, Dezmen White- 1st alternate to Area, Roddrick Woods- Area qualifier.
Texas City
Jake Chapman, Chelsey Chavez, River Dickman -1st alternate to Area, Jaden Escamille, Desean Johnican, Elise Johnson, Jude Lozano, Mia Mendoza, Guillermo Moran, Michael Piazza – Area qualifier, James Torres, Savannah Valdez, Aiden Ware
Suvanna Lyon is the choral director at La Marque High School and Eddie Vandewalker and Chase Gaines are the directors at Texas City High School.