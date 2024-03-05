April 2024 Galveston County Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Here is the April 2024 calendar of free programs that will be offered by the Galveston County Master Gardeners and the AgriLife Extension Service in Galveston County.

TEXAS COMMUNITY FUTURES FORUM

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Galveston County is hosting a public forum to identify community issues and needs to enhance public programming. This workshop will explore topics that include agriculture and natural resources, family and community health, youth development, community development and leadership. We look forward to your participation. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. Browse online and pre-register:https://galveston.agrilife.org/event/texas-community-futures-forum-2/, or contact Administrative Assistant Reese Daily: 281-309-5059

LOUISIANA IRIS

Saturday, April 13, 2024

9:00 a.m. – Noon

Galveston County Master Gardener Monica Martens (Ed.D.) explores growing Louisiana iris. The program presents species and hybrid types for our region, including cultivation information, how to obtain Louisiana iris and share them. You will also learn about our special collection with a tour at the Discovery Garden. Free.***NOTE LOCATION – Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main St (FM 519), La Marque, 77568*** For more info and to pre-register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/

NATURE’S GOOD GUYS: BENEFICIAL INSECTS

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Take a closer look at beneficial insects with Galveston County Master Gardener & Entomologist Specialist Hedy Wolpa. Wolpa will present information and photos of beneficial and pest insects common to our gardens and landscaped yards. She will also talk about attracting beneficial insects by supporting their native habitats and life cycles. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568.

Pre-register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/

YOU TOO CAN BE A SUPERSTAR GARDENER

Saturday, April 20, 2024

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Learn about Texas Superstar® plants with Galveston County Master Gardeners Sue Bain and Karen Nelson. Texas Superstar® plants thrive easily in our tough Texas environment and produce stellar blooms and fruit. Whether you are a novice or experienced gardener, you will be able to choose Superstar® plants from this presentation that can be planted in your garden beds. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. Pre-register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/.